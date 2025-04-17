Interfaith Shelter Network Silent Auction

It's going to be a great day with a round of golf for 4 at Twin Oaks Golf Course in San Marcos. The package includes golf carts for the round, a box of Titleist balls, and Tito's Caddy Cooler (complete with 1.75L of Tito's Vodka).
Tito's Caddy Cooler:
Insulated cooler compartment 20L cooler capacity
Padded lid and stable base for sitting
Removable cooler liner
Padded, adjustable strap
Customizable belly panel
Waterproof zippers
Dimensions: 18.5"H x 10"L x 11"W - Weight: 7.95lbs
Total Value $650
Private Wine Tasting Class
$150
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people at Total Wine & More. Learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event.
Total Value $600
San Diego Staycation
$250
You don't have to go far to find an oasis of rejuvenation. Win this package to enjoy a 2-night stay at the Mission Bay Resort and a delicious meal at the Covewood Restaurant ($100 Gift Certificate).
Total Value $700
San Diego Soccer Package
$200
The soccer scene is soaring in San Diego! With this package, you will receive 4 tickets & a Wave Swag Bag courtesy of the San Diego Wave (valued at $430). Plus, you will receive 2 tickets to a home game of the hottest new team in Major League Soccer, the San Diego Football Club (winner will coordinate with ISN Executive Director to schedule SDFC game).
Total Value $511
Interior Design Consult
$150
The True House stands as a distinguished boutique residential interior design firm that specializes in crafting stunning spaces in San Diego. Alyce Lopez is the proud owner and driving force behind The True House. This package includes an Interior Design Consult with Alyce along with an interior design book and a diffuser.
Total Value $485
SD Botox Self-Care Package
$125
Take care of yourself with a hydrafacial treatment and a 20-minute LED light therapy session courtesy of San Diego Botox ($220 Gift Certificate). The treatment comes with added products such as Pep and Protect eye cream, Roher Radiance Cream, and Roher Glo C Serum.
Total Value $350
Gallegos Jiu Jitsu 1 Year Membership
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gallegos Jiu Jitsu offers self-defense classes for the women in the El Nido program. Professor Elias Gallegos, the head instructor, is a patient and knowledgeable instructor with over 20 years of training and teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu all over San Diego. Gallegos Jiu Jitsu teaches multiple different self-defense forms and has multiple locations in San Diego. With classes for children and adults, this package can also make a fantastic gift.
ISN is so grateful for Professor Elias' generous donation of a 1-year membership for this auction.
Total Value $2,500
