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About this event
Intermediate Intensive (Ages 10–12) is designed for dancers looking to strengthen their technique and versatility in a focused, supportive environment. Classes run Monday–Thursday from 12–3pm and include ballet, conditioning, modern, and jazz to help dancers build strength, artistry, flexibility, and confidence throughout the summer. Classes will be taught by SCB Staff and Dancers.
Additional siblings receive $25 off.
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