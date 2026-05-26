Shifting Gears

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Shifting Gears

About this event

Intermediate MTB Ride (North Side) - June 15, 2026

1799 Woburn St

Bellingham, WA 98229, USA

Intermediate Ride (Standard Donation Registration)
$15

8 left!

By choosing this registration, your support helps cover the full range of program expenses, including planning, leaders, and supplies. You are covering your participation costs, and contributing to the broader mission of making outdoor recreation accessible to all women.

Intermediate Ride (Affordable Access)
Free

8 left!

Please review ROAM Fest Skill Levels to determine your skill rating. Our rides are no-drop, and we always go at a steady and chill pace. Our Beginner Rides are considered for Levels 2 and 3.

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