Community School of Music and Arts

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Community School of Music and Arts

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Intermediate Oil Painting: Breaking the Rules - Session 1 (Summer 2026)

330 E State St

Ithaca, NY 14850, USA

Int. Oil Painting - Non-Members
$230

Non-Member Rate: Classes are on Thursdays from 6-8:30 pm from 7/9-7/30 (4 classes).
Ages 13+

Int. Oil Painting - Members
$173

Member Rate: Classes are on Thursdays from 6-8:30 pm from 7/9-7/30 (4 classes).
Ages 13+

Int. Oil Painting + Paint - Non-Members
$255

Non-Member Rate: Classes are on Thursdays from 6-8:30 pm from 7/9-7/30 (4 classes). This option includes in-class use of the oil paints.
Ages 13+

Int. Oil Painting + Paint - Members
$198

Member Rate: Classes are on Thursdays from 6-8:30 pm from 7/9-7/30 (4 classes). This option includes in-class use of the oil paints.
Ages 13+

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