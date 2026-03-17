Intermediate Oil Painting: Breaking the Rules - Session 2 (Summer 2026)

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About this event
Non-Member Rate: Classes are on Thursdays from 6-8:30 pm from 8/6-8/27 (4 classes).
Ages 13+
Member Rate: Classes are on Thursdays from 6-8:30 pm from 8/6-8/27 (4 classes).
Ages 13+
Non-Member Rate: Classes are on Thursdays from 6-8:30 pm from 8/6-8/27 (4 classes). This option includes in-class use of the oil paints.
Ages 13+
Member Rate: Classes are on Thursdays from 6-8:30 pm from 8/6-8/27 (4 classes). This option includes in-class use of the oil paints.
Ages 13+
$
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