Internal Link -VFAC 35th Anniversary

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About this event
Villanova, PA 19085, USA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities on Saturday, February 28, 2026.
Ten guests will enjoy the full program with access to all main activities on Saturday, February 28, 2026.
Size: 8.5" x11"
Specs: Camera-ready PDF, JPEG or PNG at 300 DPI
Deadline: January 17, 2026
Email ads to: [email protected]
Size: 8.5" X 5.5"
Specs: Camera-ready PDF, JPEG or PNG at 300 DPI
Deadline: January 17, 2026
Email ads to: [email protected]
Size: 4.25" X 5.5"
Specs: Camera-ready PDF, JPEG or PNG at 300 DPI
Deadline: January 17, 2026
Email ads to: [email protected]
One name will be listed on the Patron Names List page in the Digital Souvenir Journal. Email name to: [email protected]
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