(INTERNAL ONLY) Workshops Los Angeles 2026

This workshop will provide a basic knowledge of staghorn plants and how to mount them. Participants will be able to choose a plan of their liking and a board. Following that they will receive instructions on how to mount the board themselves, using fishing line and moss provided. Participants will leave with a mounted board of their own creation.
Saturday, October 18th @ 11:30am-12:30pm
Our beginner bonsai workshop will include a dwarf jade plant, a bonsai pot, and workshops tools to pot and style a new bonsai. Participants will learn a brief history and overview of bonsai and then have a hands-on workshop potting and styling their jade into a beautiful miniature tree.
Saturday, October 18th @1-2pm
Step into a space where plants meet presence. In this hands-on workshop, "Rooted in Wellness", you’ll explore how medicinal herbs can help regulate your nervous system and bring balance to your daily life. Together, we’ll blend herbal teas designed to calm, restore, and energize, while uncovering the everyday rituals that make wellness both practical and soulful. You’ll learn the therapeutic properties of herbs, experience the art of tea blending as meditation, cultivate potent rituals that bring greater balance & harmony to your life, and create your own personalized tea to take home. Whether you’re seeking more grounding, stress relief, or ways to incorporate ritual into your routine, this workshop will leave you with practical tools and an embodied sense of wellness you can return to again and again. Discover how medicinal herbs can help you regulate stress and restore balance. Invest in your wellness and leave with tools to stay grounded long after PlantCon.
Includes guided workshop, education on medicinal herbs, sensory plant experience, grounding rituals, and your own hands-on customized tea blend to enjoy long after PlantCon.
Saturday, October 18th @ 3-4pm
As the founder of Kicky Mats, a culturally expressive home decor brand featured by Beyoncé, Meta, and ESPN, Eboni blends artistry with intention to spark joy and conversation. She leads engaging doormat painting parties across the country, fostering connection through hands-on creativity. Come join us for fun door mat painting workshop featuring your favorite plant outline, quotes and puns!
Saturday, October 19th @ 4:30-5:30pm
Sunday, October 19th @1-2pm
Sunday, October 19th @ 3-4pm
Jamie from DMV Beneficials will give an overview of pest management using beneficial insects, review the general houseplant pests, and talk through treatment and prevention lans for some of the most common. Particpants will be provided with resources so they can implement this knowledge into their at home plant-care routines.
Sunday, October 18th @ 4:30pm-5:30pm
Monica loves plants and loves encouraging people! She is an experienced tarot reader, medium, and astrologer and leads a beautiful healing center in Austin, Texas. Through the tools of tarot and astrology, she empowers people to connect with themselves so that they can live powerful, healed and fulfilling lives
Sunday, October 19th @11am
Halloween is right around the corner, and we’re getting into the fall spirit with our very first Pumpkin Painting Contest! Join us to decorate your own medium-sized pumpkin, whether you’re feeling spooky, silly, or super creative.
All painting supplies and pumpkins are included!
You can paint just for fun or enter your masterpiece into the contest.
Voting will be open from the end of the workshop until 4pm, with a special prize for the winner!
Spots are limited, so sign up today and help us kick off a new fall tradition.
