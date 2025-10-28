(INTERNAL ONLY) Workshops Los Angeles 2026

Sunday, October 19th @11am



Halloween is right around the corner, and we’re getting into the fall spirit with our very first Pumpkin Painting Contest! Join us to decorate your own medium-sized pumpkin, whether you’re feeling spooky, silly, or super creative.

All painting supplies and pumpkins are included!

You can paint just for fun or enter your masterpiece into the contest.

Voting will be open from the end of the workshop until 4pm, with a special prize for the winner!

Spots are limited, so sign up today and help us kick off a new fall tradition.