Internation Quilt Museum Field Trip

This fee covers the cost of the van to and from Lincoln, NE and the cost of the museum admission. Hotel and meals not included. Attendees will make their own hotel reservations at the Tru by Hilton East hotel (https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/lnkltru-tru-lincoln-east/) and pay for it separately. Breakfast is included at the hotel. Transportation will not be provided to or from any other hotel.