International Credit Union Day Chapter Meeting

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About this event
Includes registration, drink tickets and dinner for attendees from credit unions which are members of the Chapter
Includes registration, drink tickets and dinner for attendees from credit unions which are not members of the Chapter
Includes registration, drink tickets and dinner for attendees from vendors which are not Annual Sponsors
Includes registration, drink tickets and dinner for 2 attendees for Annual Sponsors
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