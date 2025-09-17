Hosted by

Greater Atlanta Chapter Of The League Of Southeastern Credit Unio

About this event

International Credit Union Day Chapter Meeting

191 Peachtree St 49th Floor

Atlanta, GA 30303, USA

Chapter Member Credit Unions
$100

Includes registration, drink tickets and dinner for attendees from credit unions which are members of the Chapter

Non-Chapter Member Credit Unions
$120

Includes registration, drink tickets and dinner for attendees from credit unions which are not members of the Chapter

Vendor
$120

Includes registration, drink tickets and dinner for attendees from vendors which are not Annual Sponsors

Annual Sponsor
Free

Includes registration, drink tickets and dinner for 2 attendees for Annual Sponsors

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