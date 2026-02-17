El Refugio Inc

International Culture Night 2026 – Vendor Registration / Registro de Vendedores

Nonprofit organizations with a recognized EIN: $50 item
-------------------------------

English: Nonprofit organizations are registered, tax-exempt groups with a recognized EIN that serve charitable, educational, cultural, or community purposes.

Español: Las organizaciones sin fines de lucro son grupos registrados y exentos de impuestos con un EIN reconocido que sirven propósitos benéficos, educativos, culturales o comunitarios.

For-profit businesses: $100 item
---------------------------------

English: A for-profit organization is a business that sells products or services with the goal of earning income or profit for its owners or shareholders.

Español: Una organización con fines de lucro es un negocio que vende productos o servicios con el objetivo de generar ingresos o ganancias para sus dueños o accionistas.

