International Culture Night 2026 – Vendor Registration / Registro de Vendedores

Offered by
About this shop
• Organizaciones sin fines de lucro con EIN reconocido: $50
-------------------------------
English: Nonprofit organizations are registered, tax-exempt groups with a recognized EIN that serve charitable, educational, cultural, or community purposes.
Español: Las organizaciones sin fines de lucro son grupos registrados y exentos de impuestos con un EIN reconocido que sirven propósitos benéficos, educativos, culturales o comunitarios.
• For-profit businesses: $100
• Negocios con fines de lucro: $100
---------------------------------
English: A for-profit organization is a business that sells products or services with the goal of earning income or profit for its owners or shareholders.
Español: Una organización con fines de lucro es un negocio que vende productos o servicios con el objetivo de generar ingresos o ganancias para sus dueños o accionistas.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!