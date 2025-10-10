The Power of People Leadership Institute

Offered by

The Power of People Leadership Institute

About this shop

International Day of the Girl Fund a Need

Administrative cost to manage international chapters item
Administrative cost to manage international chapters
$2,000

Administrative cost to manage international chapters for a month.

Internet set up for a chapter (Smartbox) item
Internet set up for a chapter (Smartbox)
$1,500

Internet set up for a chapter. We partner with Smartbox to provide internet and educational materials to our International Chapters, even in extremely remote areas.

Support an International Chapter for a Month item
Support an International Chapter for a Month
$500
Print Girls Taking Action & Boys of Hope Curriculum item
Print Girls Taking Action & Boys of Hope Curriculum
$250

Support our international youth with POPLI curriculum that has been translated for their linguistic and cultural needs!

Marketing & SWAG for an International Chapter item
Marketing & SWAG for an International Chapter
$100

Girls Taking Action & Boys of Hope branded T-shirts, water bottles, backpacks, and more.

Covers 1 International Wire Fee item
Covers 1 International Wire Fee
$50
Add a donation for The Power of People Leadership Institute

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!