International Eagle Austringers Association's Silent Auction

Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St, Rock Springs, WY 82901, USA
This is a framed limited, #147/150, signed print titled "Sentinel" of a beautiful Golden Eagle by Robert Katona, a well-known American artist. This print is in excellent condition with glass. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
This hood was made by Larry Ray. It is a size 32 for a tiercel Golden Eagle. Hood is only lightly used and in almost new condition. Donated by Kirk Wallace
This hood was made by Larry Ray. It is a size 33, typically for a female Golden Eagle. The hood is in excellent condition, lightly used. Donated by Kirk Wallace.
This Tait Size 21 hood is new and features artwork of a native warrior and Golden Eagle. Made and donated by Joby Sabol from Montana.
This leather hood case was custom made by Rich Borquist, using a Larry Ray size 32 hood to "mold" it. It is only lightly used. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
This leather hood case was custom made by Rich Borquist, using a Larry Ray size 33 hood to "mold" it. It is only lightly used. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
This nearly new eagle glove was made by Doug Pineo and has virtually no talon marks on it. Donated by Kirk Wallace
These are very high-quality anklets for a tiercel Golden from Stanislav's in the Czech Republic, matched with Mike Craig Jesses, never used. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
A beautiful new, heavy leather eagle gauntlet donated by Northwoods Falconry.
This leather game bag was made in 1989 by Sal and Phyliss Kalem, the original owners of Tradition Gloves. The eagle glove was made by Jim Spohn, the second owner of Tradition Gloves and is a triple layer glove. Both items are new and in great condition. Donated by Joe Krathwohl
This beautiful Size 18 Dutch Hood was made by John Coffman, a well known falconer from Lander, Wyoming. Fits a Female prairie, gyr/peregrine tiercel, or big female peregrine. Donated by John Coffman
The book is The Disappeared and it is a New York Times Bestseller by Wyoming author, CJ Box. It is part of the Joe Pickett Series of novels. It delves into falconers, Golden Eagles, and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. This book helped to restart falconer access to Golden Eagles. This copy is signed by the author. The bottle is a limited release bottled in bond bourbon whiskey commemorating Joe Pickett. It is made in Wyoming by Pine Bluffs Distilling. They grow the grain and oversee the entire distilling and bottling process, from grain to glass. The bottle is also signed by CJ Box. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
This set incudes jesses, swivel, leash, and anklets. It is essentially new and ready to use. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
This set includes jesses, swivel, leash, and anklets. It is essentially new and ready to use. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
These commemorative bells were handmade by IEAA Member Dave Noble. They are eagle sized and are engraved with GOE 2025. Donated by Dave Noble
These are high quality Brian Kellogg anklets, matched with Mike Craig Jesses, Never used. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
These commemorative bells were handmade by IEAA Member Dave Noble. The are eagle size and are engraved with GOE 2025. Donated by Dave Noble
These are high quality Brian Kellogg anklets, matched with Mike Craig Jesses, Never used. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
This silver and onyx ring is a piece of jewelry that every eagle falconer needs. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
These bells were made by Pete Asborno. Three of them are only lightly used, and all four are very functional and sound great. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
These are four different styles of swivels used by eagle falconers. They are all new and in perfect condition. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
This is a framed limited edition, #143/150, signed print titled "Flight" of a beautiful Golden Eagle by Robert Katona, a well-known American artist. This print is in excellent condition with glass. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
This beautifully carved eagle is made from water buffalo horn and is in excellent condition. It is mounted on a nice wooden base and is about 12". Donated by Francie Forrester.
This sign or wall hanging is over 24" and in excellent condition. Donated by IEAA Member Francie Forrester.
This neat peice of wood is from a Louisianna swamp and has a bronze eagle flag topper on it. About 10". Found, turned, made and donated by IEAA Member Francie Forrester.
This beautiful custom hunting knife was made by Dan Graves. The blade is beautiful Damascus steel with an ivory handle. It comes with a custom leather sheath, beautiful wood display stand, and certificate. Donated by IEAA member Francie Forrester.
This never used eagle gauntlet is in excellent condition. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
This falconry text is by Frederick II of Hohenstaufen. It belongs in every falconer's library. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
This hood was made by Larry Ray. It is a size 31 for a small tiercel Golden Eagle or possibly female Black Eagle. Hood is only lightly used and in almost new condition. Donated by Mike and Jocelyn
This beautiful painting of a Golden Eagle will be nicely framed. The painting is done on a Black or Verreaux's Eagle tail feather. It was painted by Silverton, Colorado IEAA Member Marya Lehman. Donated by Marya Lehman
Norwegian Eagle gauntlet, 17 inches long with extra thick cow hide over the cuff, top two fingers and thumb. Comes with D-ring, color
brown & black. Left hand glove. please note if this glove is not the correct size for the winner
and they want to ship it back to Mike's, they will exchange for their size if mailed in the
USA. Donated by Mike's Falconry.
Size 10 - A Clarke Lined removable anklets for female Golden Eagles and birds of a similar size. Comes with 7/16 grommets on anklets. Donated by Mike's Falconry.
Marshall has donated an eagle gift pack that includes two caps, a trac pack mounting kit, tail mounts and pliers. Plus a $50 gift card. Donated by Marshall Radio Telemetry.
This large handmade leather motorcycle bag is an original, branded Indian Motorcycle bag. Donated by Raptor Education Foundation and IEAA Member Anne Price.
This book is authored and signed by IEAA and NAFA member Anne Price. The Raptors of North America provides a creative and educational overview of the majestic birds found throughout North America and encourages readers to continue exploring the birds we find in our own backyards and beyond. Donated by Raptor Education Foundation and IEAA Member Anne Price.
The Golden Eagle Around the World by David H. Ellis, his wife Catherine Ellis, and Jesus Bautista is the one book that every friend of Golden Eagles needs to own. It is an amazing monograph on the Golden eagle and has over 900 pages of information and artwork on this Holarctic raptor. Dr. Ellis is an eagle falconer himself. He was one of John Craighead's last graduate students at the University of Montana. He and Cathy now live in Oracle, Arizona. This is a must have volume for every Golden Eagle enthusiast's library. This signed volume was donated by Western Sporting.
This auction item is a beautiful soaring eagle with a patina sky in the mountains of Wyoming. Donated and made by NAFA member and Wyoming falconer Kristie Brown.
This auction item is for the handmade dog tag style keychain depicting a beautiful soaring eagle with jackrabbits and mountains. Donated and made by NAFA member and Wyoming falconer Kristie Brown.
This limited #32/70 canvas print of the Hillside Chase painting by Andrew Ellis was on the cover of the 2024 IEAA Journal. The print, #32/70, being offered in this auction is not framed. If the winning bidder wants a framed giclee they can pay an extra $270.00 for the framed canvas print, #10/70, which is shown in the photo. Donated by Skip Tubb's Out of Africa - In Montana Gallery.
There are three antler braces in this auction. They have a clip that slides over the falconer's belt. The smooth notch of the elk antler is used as a brace to support the falconer's arm. When the eagle leaves the fist, the brace drops out of the way. This is the shortest of the three, about 12". It has a carved eagle head and beautifully tooled leather. These are a field tool that every eagle falconer needs, designed and hand made by Montana falconer Joby Sabol (Alpine Falconry), using elk antlers from the Bridger Mountains.
There are three antler braces in this auction. They have a clip that slides over the falconer's belt. The smooth notch of the elk antler is used as a brace to support the falconer's arm. When the eagle leaves the fist, the brace drops out of the way. This is the middle length of the three, about 14". It has a jackrabbit leather carving and beautifully tooled leather. These are a field tool that every eagle falconer needs, designed and hand made by Montana falconer Joby Sabol (Alpine Falconry), using elk antlers from the Bridger Mountains.
There are three antler braces in this auction. They have a clip that slides over the falconer's belt. The smooth notch of the elk antler is used as a brace to support the falconer's arm. When the eagle leaves the fist, the brace drops out of the way. This is the longest of the three, about 16". It has a carved leather thunderbird and is beautifully tooled. These are a field tool that every eagle falconer needs, designed and hand made by Montana falconer Joby Sabol (Alpine Falconry), using elk antlers from the Bridger Mountains.
This original sketch of an eagle is beautifully framed. This sketch was done by Louise Munro. Donated by Mya Jinright and Louise Munro
This one of a kind "baseball" cap will be the envy of everyone at the Gathering of Eagles Meet. Donated by the one and only Melanie Wirtanen.
This is the famous Avatar Hawking Vest originally designed and made by Doug Pineo and now made by Arden and Rob Rose. This vest is a longtime favorite among serious game hawkers. The vest is size Large, black with tan mesh. Donated by Rose Hawking
Enter the Realm of the Golden Eagle by David H. Ellis is considered by many as the authoritative work on the Golden eagle. At least it was until he published The Golden Eagle Around the World. Dr. Ellis is an eagle falconer himself. He was one of John Craighead's last graduate students at the University of Montana. He and his wife Cathy now live in Oracle, Arizona. This is a must have volume for every Golden Eagle enthusiast's library. This signed volume was donated by David and Cathy Ellis.
Two bottles of Vitahawk and Jess grease. If you keep raptors, your birds need Vitahawk. It is a very high-quality vitamin supplement especially formulated by a leading Avian nutritionist. Jess Grease weatherproofs, restores, and conditions leather jesses, gauntlets, and leashes.
This large, beautiful custom cutting board was handmade by IEAA member, Chris Karraker from Wisconsin. Every eagle falconer's kitchen needs this cutting board.
This beautifully framed tail feather is from a crowned eagle. Donated by Tony Suffredini.
This is a beautiful fleece quilt depicting a beautiful eagle, with patriotic colors and scenic mountains. Donated by Shelly and Gerhart Spalding.
