ASAP of Anderson

Hosted by

ASAP of Anderson

About this event

International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) 2026

225 N Main St

Clinton, TN 37716

General Admission
Free

Admission is free, however, we ask that you let us know you're coming by getting a ticket!

Bronze Sponsorship
$100

Printed and announced recognition at the event.

Silver Sponsorship
$250

IOAD T-shirt, printed and announced recognition at the event and on social media.

Gold Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved Table at event (8 seats), IOAD T-shirt, printed and announced recognition at the event, social media, newsletter, and press release.

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved Table at event (8 seats), IOAD T-shirt, printed and announced recognition at the event, social media, newsletter, press release, company name on website, and swag package.

Resource Table
Free

The price for a resource table is free; we ask that you sign up so we know how many tables to plan for.


Add a donation for ASAP of Anderson

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