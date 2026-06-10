International Queen and King of Samba Competition

About this event
Compete as an Amateur dancer. All classes are included, plus the competition! Price goes until 08/15/2026 11:00 pm
Competition and Classes included. Price goes until 08/15/2026 at 11:55 pm
This is per person in the group. Competition and classes. MInimum 3 people per group.
The classes with the Brazilian Teachers are open to the public on October 09 and 11th
A ticket for the public to attend and support the competitors.
$
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