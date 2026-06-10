Samba N Motion

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Samba N Motion

About this event

International Queen and King of Samba Competition

12453 Washington Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90066, USA

Amateur Division
$190
Available until Aug 15

Compete as an Amateur dancer. All classes are included, plus the competition! Price goes until 08/15/2026 11:00 pm

Professional Male and Female Dancers Division
$275
Available until Aug 15

Competition and Classes included. Price goes until 08/15/2026 at 11:55 pm

Group Division
$85
Available until Aug 15

This is per person in the group. Competition and classes. MInimum 3 people per group.

Classes Only (10/09/2026 and 10/11/2026)
$150

The classes with the Brazilian Teachers are open to the public on October 09 and 11th

Competition
$35

A ticket for the public to attend and support the competitors.

Add a donation for Samba N Motion

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