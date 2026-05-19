International Rose O'Neill Club Foundation Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until December 30
Paid any time of the year.
Valid until December 30
Paid any time of the year.
Valid until December 30
‘Family’ is defined as members of the same family living at the same address including children up to 18 years of age. Paid any time of year.
Valid until December 30
Joint new membership includes a $5 discount. Paid any time of the year.
Valid until December 30
IROCF ‘Family’ is defined as members of the same family living at the same address including children up to 18 years of age. Paid any time of the year.
Valid until December 30
2026 annual dues paid after January 1, 2026.
Valid until December 30
Bonniebrook Historical Society Dues
Valid until December 30
‘Family’ is defined as members of the same family living at the same address including children up to 18 years of age. 2026 annual dues paid after January 1, 2026.
Valid until December 30
Joint membership includes a $5 discount. 2026 annual dues paid after January 1, 2026.
Renews yearly on: December 30
IROCF ‘Family’ is defined as members of the same family living at the same address including children up to 18 years of age. 2026 annual dues paid after January 1, 2026.
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