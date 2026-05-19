International Rose Oneill Club Foundation

Offered by

International Rose Oneill Club Foundation

About the memberships

International Rose O'Neill Club Foundation Memberships

New Member: IROCF Individual
$30

Valid until December 30

Paid any time of the year.

New Member: IROCF Bonniebrook Historical Society
$20

Valid until December 30

Paid any time of the year.

New Member: IROCF Family*
$35

Valid until December 30

‘Family’ is defined as members of the same family living at the same address including children up to 18 years of age. Paid any time of year.

New Member: Joint IROCF/BHS Individual
$45

Valid until December 30

Joint new membership includes a $5 discount. Paid any time of the year.

New Member: Joint IROCF/BHS Family*
$50

Valid until December 30

IROCF ‘Family’ is defined as members of the same family living at the same address including children up to 18 years of age. Paid any time of the year.

Renewing Member: IROCF Individual
$40

Valid until December 30

2026 annual dues paid after January 1, 2026.

Renewing Member: BHS Individual or Family
$20

Valid until December 30

Bonniebrook Historical Society Dues

Renewing Members: IROCF Family*
$45

Valid until December 30

‘Family’ is defined as members of the same family living at the same address including children up to 18 years of age. 2026 annual dues paid after January 1, 2026.

Renewing Member: IROCF/BHS Individual
$55

Valid until December 30

Joint membership includes a $5 discount. 2026 annual dues paid after January 1, 2026.

Renewing Members: IROCF/BHS Family*
$60

Renews yearly on: December 30

IROCF ‘Family’ is defined as members of the same family living at the same address including children up to 18 years of age. 2026 annual dues paid after January 1, 2026.

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