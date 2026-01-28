International Ship Masters Association Detroit Lodge No. 7 Membership

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
An individual who currently holds a merchant marine license issued by the U.S. or Canadian government.
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
An individual who holds or has held a merchant marine license issued by the government of either the U.S. or Canada but is now retired from active service.
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
An individual who is interested in or associated with the maritime industry.
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
An individual who is enrolled in any maritime academy in pursuit of a maritime-related career.
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