International Ship Masters Association Detroit Lodge No. 7, Inc.

Offered by

International Ship Masters Association Detroit Lodge No. 7, Inc.

About the memberships

International Ship Masters Association Detroit Lodge No. 7 Membership

Active Professional
$80

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

An individual who currently holds a merchant marine license issued by the U.S. or Canadian government.

Active Retired
$45

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

An individual who holds or has held a merchant marine license issued by the government of either the U.S. or Canada but is now retired from active service.

Associate
$65

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

An individual who is interested in or associated with the maritime industry.

Cadet
$15

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

An individual who is enrolled in any maritime academy in pursuit of a maritime-related career.

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