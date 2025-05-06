International Society of Aquatic Medicine 2026 Spring Educational Conference- 50th Anniversary Celebration

Hosted by
About this event
St Lucia
This deposit is required per guest to hold a room. Please enter each guest in your room as a separate transaction- this will allow us to build a guest list. Also, please indicate your room choice and occupancy type by emailing Dr. Fulcher
This deposit is required to hold a single room. Please indicate your room choice and occupancy type by email Dr. Fulcher.
Includes Room and full board, non-alcoholic drinks, Dive tips and CME fee.
Includes Room and full board, non-alcoholic drinks, Dive tips and CME fee.
Includes Room and full board, non-alcoholic drinks, and CME fee.
Includes Room and full board, non-alcoholic drinks, and CME fee.
Includes Room and full board, non-alcoholic drinks, Dive tips and CME fee.
Includes Room and full board, non-alcoholic drinks, and CME fee.
One remaining- This upgrade is per person based on double occupancy - single occupancy must pay double- First come first, first serve on room upgrades
This upgrade is per person based on double occupancy - single occupancy must pay double- First come first, first serve on room upgrades
This upgrade is per person based on double occupancy - single occupancy must pay double- First come first, first serve on room upgrades
This upgrade is per person based on double occupancy - single occupancy must pay double- First come first, first serve on room upgrades
This upgrade is per person based on double occupancy - single occupancy must pay double- First come first, first serve on room upgrades
This upgrade is per person based on double occupancy - single occupancy must pay double- First come first, first serve on room upgrades
This upgrade is per person based on double occupancy - single occupancy must pay double- First come first, first serve on room upgrades
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!