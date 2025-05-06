International Society Of Aquatic Medicine

International Society of Aquatic Medicine 2026 Spring Educational Conference- 50th Anniversary Celebration

Anse Chastanet Resort

St Lucia

Deposit to hold room- Double or higher occupancy
$500

This deposit is required per guest to hold a room. Please enter each guest in your room as a separate transaction- this will allow us to build a guest list. Also, please indicate your room choice and occupancy type by emailing Dr. Fulcher

Deposit to hold room- Single occupancy
$1,000

This deposit is required to hold a single room. Please indicate your room choice and occupancy type by email Dr. Fulcher.

Diver- Superior Room Double Occupancy
$3,500

Includes Room and full board, non-alcoholic drinks, Dive tips and CME fee.

Diver Superior Room Single Occupancy
$5,000

Includes Room and full board, non-alcoholic drinks, Dive tips and CME fee.

Non Diver Superior Room Double Occupancy
$3,000

Includes Room and full board, non-alcoholic drinks, and CME fee.

Non Diver Superior Room Single Occupancy
$4,500

Includes Room and full board, non-alcoholic drinks, and CME fee.

Diver Superior Room Triple Occupancy
$3,200

Includes Room and full board, non-alcoholic drinks, Dive tips and CME fee.

Non Diver Superior Room Triple Occupancy
$2,700

Includes Room and full board, non-alcoholic drinks, and CME fee.

Beach deluxe- air conditioned room
$450

One remaining- This upgrade is per person based on double occupancy - single occupancy must pay double- First come first, first serve on room upgrades

Hill deluxe
$600

This upgrade is per person based on double occupancy - single occupancy must pay double- First come first, first serve on room upgrades

Premium
$1,050

This upgrade is per person based on double occupancy - single occupancy must pay double- First come first, first serve on room upgrades

Piton Pool Suite or Beach House
$2,050

This upgrade is per person based on double occupancy - single occupancy must pay double- First come first, first serve on room upgrades

Jade Mountain Sky Jacuzzi Suite
$2,100

This upgrade is per person based on double occupancy - single occupancy must pay double- First come first, first serve on room upgrades

Jade Mountain Star Infinity Pool Sanctuary
$4,900

This upgrade is per person based on double occupancy - single occupancy must pay double- First come first, first serve on room upgrades

Jade Mountain Moon Infinity Pool Sanctuary
$6,300

This upgrade is per person based on double occupancy - single occupancy must pay double- First come first, first serve on room upgrades

