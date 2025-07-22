International Stars Hockey Club Online Auction!

Starting bid
Official Toronto Maple Leafs Team-Signed Jersey – Full Roster Autographs!
Own a piece of hockey history with this authentic Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, hand-signed by the entire 2025 roster! This rare collector’s item features the signatures of all your favorite Leafs players, making it the ultimate keepsake for die-hard fans and memorabilia enthusiasts alike.
Details:
Official Toronto Maple Leafs Adidas/NHL jersey signed by all current roster players (2025).
Whether you’re a lifelong Leafs fan or a serious hockey collector, this jersey is a true centerpiece. Celebrate the passion, legacy, and future of one of the NHL’s most iconic franchises with this one-of-a-kind treasure.
Don’t miss your chance to score big – bid now and bring home the spirit of Leafs Nation!
Add a piece of NHL history to your collection with this game-style Warrior hockey stick, personally signed by defenseman Jordan Oesterle. Known for his reliable two-way play and contributions to several NHL teams, Oesterle's signature makes this stick a must-have for any hockey fan or memorabilia collector.
Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love the game, this authentic autographed stick is a standout display piece and conversation starter. Don't miss your chance to own a unique item tied to one of hockey's true professionals!
Score big with this autographed hockey stick signed by NHL star Alex DeBrincat! Known for his elite goal-scoring ability, quick hands, and dynamic play, DeBrincat has made a name for himself as one of the league’s most exciting forwards.
This full-sized stick features his signature and is perfect for display in any fan cave, office, or memorabilia collection. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or a collector of NHL greats, this signed stick is a prized item you won’t want to miss.
Own a piece of NHL action with this officially signed hockey stick by Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua! This full-size stick features Joshua’s bold, authenticated signature on the shaft, making it a must-have for any serious hockey collector or Canucks fan.
Known for his physical play, grit, and growing offensive impact, Dakota Joshua is becoming a fan favorite and key contributor to the Canucks lineup. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a collector of rising NHL talent, this autographed stick is a standout addition to any sports memorabilia collection.
Don’t miss your chance to own this unique piece of hockey history!
