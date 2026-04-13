International Studies Learning Center PTSA's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
The artist is Luis Genaro Garcia from Los Angeles. The artwork uses the image of a child and symbolic letters to show that literacy is not just a skill, but a powerful tool for identity, resistance, and future opportunity.
Framed 8x10 print
Starting bid
Artist Luis Genaro Garcia from South Los Angeles portrays a family crossing the border in search of better opportunities for their child. Through this powerful work, he captures both the challenges and the hope that define so many journeys.
By placing a bid, you’re not only supporting an artist—you’re helping uplift stories like these and sustain a mission that centers community, resilience, and opportunity. Every contribution makes a meaningful impact.
Framed 8x10 print
Starting bid
Artist Luis Genaro Garcia from South Los Angeles portrays a family crossing the border in search of better opportunities for their child. Through this powerful work, he captures both the challenges and the hope that define so many journeys.
By placing a bid, you’re not only supporting an artist—you’re helping uplift stories like these and sustain a mission that centers community, resilience, and opportunity. Every contribution makes a meaningful impact.
Framed 8x10 print
Starting bid
In the artwork, Luis Genaro Garcia uses the image of a child wearing a wrestler’s mask and fighting with books to show that education is a powerful form of strength. The mask symbolizes resilience and cultural identity, while the books represent knowledge as a tool to overcome struggles. Together, these elements suggest that literacy gives young people the power to fight for a better future.
Framed 8x10 print
Starting bid
Lupita — a very traditional Mexican name.
It inspires a unique craft, rich in color and proudly Mexican, created and painted by skillful, almost magical hands. 12.5 inches tall Najaco dolls portray the daily life of the Mexican people—their customs and traditions—captured through beautiful paintings. Scenes such as harvesting nopales, milking a cow, shepherding, the traditional pulquero, the charm of village streets, or even still lifes featuring freshly baked bread all became part of their artistic expression.
Starting bid
Lupita — a very traditional Mexican name.
It inspires a unique craft, rich in color and proudly Mexican, created and painted by skillful, almost magical hands. 12.5 inches tall Najaco dolls portray the daily life of the Mexican people—their customs and traditions—captured through beautiful paintings. Scenes such as harvesting nopales, milking a cow, shepherding, the traditional pulquero, the charm of village streets, or even still lifes featuring freshly baked bread all became part of their artistic expression.
Starting bid
Lupita — a very traditional Mexican name.
It inspires a unique craft, rich in color and proudly Mexican, created and painted by skillful, almost magical hands. 12.5 inches tall Najaco dolls portray the daily life of the Mexican people—their customs and traditions—captured through beautiful paintings. Scenes such as harvesting nopales, milking a cow, shepherding, the traditional pulquero, the charm of village streets, or even still lifes featuring freshly baked bread all became part of their artistic expression.
Starting bid
Lupita — a very traditional Mexican name.
It inspires a unique craft, rich in color and proudly Mexican, created and painted by skillful, almost magical hands. 12.5 inches tall Najaco dolls portray the daily life of the Mexican people—their customs and traditions—captured through beautiful paintings. Scenes such as harvesting nopales, milking a cow, shepherding, the traditional pulquero, the charm of village streets, or even still lifes featuring freshly baked bread all became part of their artistic expression.
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable NFL experience!
Cheer on the Los Angeles Rams as they take on the New York Giants at the spectacular SoFi Stadium—one of the most iconic venues in sports today.
You’ll enjoy fantastic views from Section 451, Row 3, Seats 11 & 12, offering an elevated perspective of all the action, energy, and excitement on the field.
Game date: To be announced once the official NFL schedule is released.
Whether you're a die-hard football fan or just looking for an electrifying day out, this experience promises big plays, roaring crowds, and memories that last long after the final whistle.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action—bid now and secure your seats to an epic showdown!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Elevate your collection with this exquisitely crafted, Hermès-inspired handbag—a timeless statement of understated luxury and refined taste. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, this piece features premium materials, structured elegance, and a silhouette that effortlessly transitions from day to evening.
Its clean lines and classic design echo the sophistication of iconic European fashion houses, while offering versatility for modern lifestyles. Spacious yet sleek, it accommodates your essentials without compromising on style.
Perfect for the discerning bidder who appreciates craftsmanship and quiet luxury, this bag is more than an accessory—it’s an investment in enduring elegance.
Bid generously and take home a piece that speaks volumes without saying a word.
Starting bid
Make waves with this one-of-a-kind auction find
Straight from the spotlight of Let’s Make a Deal, this Disrupt Surfboard isn’t just gear—it’s a story. Won on national television, this board brings a splash of excitement, a dash of luck, and serious coastal style to your collection.
Crafted for performance and designed with bold, modern flair, Disrupt surfboards are known for their durability and eye-catching aesthetics. Whether you’re carving through waves or displaying it as a conversation piece, this board delivers.
Perfect for surf enthusiasts, collectors of unique memorabilia, or anyone chasing that endless summer vibe.
Ride the wave of opportunity—place your bid and take home a surfboard with star power.
Starting bid
This handcrafted crochet handbag combines style and sustainability. Made from recycled materials and created by skilled Balinese artisans, it’s a timeless piece that supports ethical craftsmanship and global communities.
Starting bid
Donated for this silent auction, these elegant Montaigne black loafers from the Spring 2020 collection have been worn only once and are in excellent condition.
Retail value: $1,030
Size: Men’s 39E (US 6) / Women’s 7.5
A sophisticated and versatile addition to any wardrobe.
Starting bid
Stylish Anne Klein wristlet with matching money chain, generously donated for this silent auction. A chic and versatile accessory perfect for everyday use or special occasions. Includes convenient storage for essentials while on the go.
Starting bid
Bring power, convenience, and modern performance to your kitchen with the Ninja Nutri Blender — a compact yet formidable blending system designed for everyday life.
Whether crafting smoothies, protein shakes, frozen drinks, or fresh extractions, this versatile appliance transforms everyday ingredients into extraordinary results — combining power, innovation, and convenience in one sleek design.
Starting bid
Unleash the power of imagination — the invisible force behind bold ambition, creative brilliance, and extraordinary achievement. This is the essence that transforms dreams into reality, fueled by travel, experience, and a constantly evolving perspective. It is the very spirit that has long inspired Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud.
Crafted with an opulent concentration of Ambrox, often called perfumery’s “white gold,” this fragrance redefines the ambery accord with a modern, sensual masculine elegance. Vibrant citrus notes and CO₂-extracted black tea introduce a striking contrast, capturing the essence of exploration and discovery.
Imagination is more than a scent — it is an invitation to rise beyond limits, embrace freedom, and chart new horizons.
Starting bid
Title: Dotted Lizard Painting
Artist: Isabella Rivera, 7th Grade
Size: 9 x 12 inches
Display: Plexiglass Frame
This vibrant student-created painting showcases a beautifully detailed lizard brought to life through intricate dotted patterns and bold color choices. Isabella Rivera’s work reflects creativity, patience, and artistic expression, making it a unique and meaningful addition to any space. Professionally displayed in a sleek plexiglass frame, this piece is ready to hang and enjoy.
By bidding on this artwork, you are supporting student creativity and celebrating young artistic talent.
Starting bid
Title: Dotted Lizard Painting (Orange)
Artist: Yaki Mendieta, 8th Grade
Size: 9 x 12 inches
Display: Plexiglass Frame
This striking student artwork features a vibrant orange lizard created using detailed dotted techniques that add texture and depth. Yaki Mendieta’s piece highlights both precision and creativity, resulting in a bold and eye-catching design. Displayed in a sleek plexiglass frame, this artwork is ready to enhance any home or office space.
By bidding on this piece, you are supporting student artists and celebrating the creativity of young talent.
Starting bid
Title: Iguana Alebrije Colored Pencil Drawing
Artist: Jonathan Guandique, 8th Grade
Size: 9 x 12 inches
Display: Plexiglass Frame
This imaginative student artwork features a vibrant iguana alebrije brought to life through detailed colored pencil techniques and bold, expressive patterns. Inspired by traditional alebrije art, Jonathan Guandique’s piece showcases creativity, precision, and cultural influence, making it a truly eye-catching addition to any space. Professionally displayed in a sleek plexiglass frame, this artwork is ready to hang and enjoy.
By bidding on this piece, you are supporting student artists and celebrating the creativity of young talent.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!