International Studies Learning Center PTSA's Silent Auction

Get ready for an unforgettable NFL experience!

Cheer on the Los Angeles Rams as they take on the New York Giants at the spectacular SoFi Stadium—one of the most iconic venues in sports today.

You’ll enjoy fantastic views from Section 451, Row 3, Seats 11 & 12, offering an elevated perspective of all the action, energy, and excitement on the field.

Game date: To be announced once the official NFL schedule is released.

Whether you're a die-hard football fan or just looking for an electrifying day out, this experience promises big plays, roaring crowds, and memories that last long after the final whistle.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action—bid now and secure your seats to an epic showdown!