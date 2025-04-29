International Welsh Studies Conference 2025 Registration

Included in conference rates are all meals (breakfasts, lunches, dinners), Tuesday evening through Friday morning.
Single day delegate rate
$75
Single-day rate will include lunch and dinner.
Keynotes & Bursary Recipients delegate rate
Free
For NAASWCH-funded keynote speakers and bursary recipients. Included in conference rates are all meals (breakfasts, lunches, and dinners), Tuesday evening through Friday morning.
Zoom Access
$10
Keynote addresses and some panels will be available to participants who are unable to join us on campus.
Monday 7/14 6:00 pm Bus Transport (Return Fare)
$35
Bus transportation between John Glenn Columbus Airport and University of Rio Grande campus ($35 return). This bus will depart Columbus airport for Rio Grande on Monday 14 July at 6pm. Return trip to JG Columbus airport will depart campus on Friday 18 July at noon.
Tuesday 7/15 4:00 pm Bus Transport (Return Fare) (Copy)
$35
Bus transportation between John Glenn Columbus Airport and University of Rio Grande campus ($35 return). This bus will depart Columbus airport for Rio Grande on Tuesday 15 July at 4 pm. Return trip to JG Columbus airport will depart campus on Friday 18 July at noon.
Optional Bus Tour (Tuesday July 15)
$40
Those who arrive in Rio Grande on Monday have the option on Tuesday 7/15 of a full day bus tour of historic Welsh sites in and around Rio Grande. The tour will include a boxed lunch. Sites to be visited on the tour include Buckeye Furnace; Lilian E. Jones Museum; Welsh American Heritage Museum; Moriah Church; Tyn Rhos Church; Madog Center for Welsh Studies; University of Rio Grande Archives.
Bursaries Optional Bus Tour (Tuesday July 15)
Free
Those who arrive in Rio Grande on Monday have the option on Tuesday 7/15 of a full day bus tour of historic Welsh sites in and around Rio Grande. The tour will include a boxed lunch. Sites to be visited on the tour include Buckeye Furnace; Lilian E. Jones Museum; Welsh American Heritage Museum; Moriah Church; Tyn Rhos Church; Madog Center for Welsh Studies; University of Rio Grande Archives.
