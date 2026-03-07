Orange County Turkish American Association (OCTAA)

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Orange County Turkish American Association (OCTAA)

About this event

International Women's Day March 7th 2026

Balboa Pier Parking Lot

Newport Beach, CA 92661, USA

T-shirt: XSmall (Woman)
$30

Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.

*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks

T-shirt: Small (Woman)
$30

Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.

*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks

T-shirt: Medium (Woman)
$30

Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.

*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks

T-shirt: Large (Woman)
$30

Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.

*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks

T-shirt: XLarge (Woman)
$30

Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.

*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks

T-shirt: XXLarge (Woman)
$30

Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.

*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks

T-shirt: XSmall (Man)
$30

Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.

*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks

T-shirt: Small (Man)
$30

Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.

*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks

T-shirt: Medium (Man)
$30

Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.

*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks

T-shirt: Large (Man)
$30

Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.

*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks

T-shirt: XLarge (Man)
$30

Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.

*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks

T-shirt: XXLarge (Man)
$30

Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.

*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks

Add a donation for Orange County Turkish American Association (OCTAA)

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