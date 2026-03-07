International Women's Day March 7th 2026

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Newport Beach, CA 92661, USA
Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.
*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks
Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.
*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks
Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.
*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks
Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.
*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks
Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.
*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks
Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.
*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks
Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.
*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks
Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.
*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks
Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.
*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks
Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.
*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks
Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.
*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks
Your donation includes sandwich, refreshments*, and a T-shirt.
*Refreshments include tea, coffee and soft drinks
$
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