Palestinian American Women

Hosted by

Palestinian American Women

About this event

International Women's Day & Ramadan Iftar 2026

12021 Harbor Blvd

Garden Grove, CA 92840, USA

Gold Table Ticket
$3,000

10 seats per table. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and dinner.

Silver Table Ticket
$2,500

10 seats per table. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and dinner.

General Admission
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and dinner.

Students and children Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and dinner. A school or College ID is required for entrance. Children 3 - 12 years old.

Add a donation for Palestinian American Women

$

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