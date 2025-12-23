International Women's Day & Ramadan Iftar 2026

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10 seats per table. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and dinner.
10 seats per table. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and dinner.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and dinner.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and dinner. A school or College ID is required for entrance. Children 3 - 12 years old.
$
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