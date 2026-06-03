International Writer’s Retreat & Publishing Seminar (Non Credit) - Madrid & Andalusia Spain

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Spain
International Writer's Retreat NOT for school credit. Double occupancy stay.
International Writer's Retreat NOT for school credit. Single occupancy stay.
International Writer's Retreat non credit companion (not attending the workshop) with a double occupancy stay.
International Writer's Retreat non credit companion (not attending the workshop) with a single occupancy stay.
Initial deposit amount. Use discount code "deposit" to apply to full price.
$
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