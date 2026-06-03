Rosemont College

Hosted by

Rosemont College

About this event

International Writer’s Retreat & Publishing Seminar (Non Credit) - Madrid & Andalusia Spain

Madrid & Andalusia

Spain

Non Credit Double
$4,350
Available until Dec 20

International Writer's Retreat NOT for school credit. Double occupancy stay.

Non Credit Single
$4,650
Available until Dec 20

International Writer's Retreat NOT for school credit. Single occupancy stay.

Companion Double
$3,950
Available until Dec 20

International Writer's Retreat non credit companion (not attending the workshop) with a double occupancy stay.

Companion Single
$4,450
Available until Dec 20

International Writer's Retreat non credit companion (not attending the workshop) with a single occupancy stay.

Deposit
$500
Available until Oct 20

Initial deposit amount. Use discount code "deposit" to apply to full price.

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