International Young Chefs 4th Annual Auto Show Theme: World Class Elite Legacy

About this shop
This exclusive category is reserved for premiere builders whose vehicles represent exceptional vision, craftsmanship, and dedication to the car culture. As a Regal Class Participant, your build will receive special recognition at the International Young Chefs Auto Show.
This entry includes premium display parking, a custom award, feature placement in the event souvenir program, an event T-shirt, a meal voucher, and a complimentary guest pass. Your vehicle will also receive high visibility placement during the show.
Pre-registration for this distinguished category is required, and space is limited.
Join the Kingdom. General Registration welcomes all enthusiasts to showcase their ride and become part of the 2027 International Young Chefs Auto Show.
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