International Youth Conference July 6-12, 2025

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GA, USA
Shared room - shared bed. Includes lodging 6 nights, food, excursion, kayaking, workshops, souvenir. Price per person.
Shared room - private bed. Includes Lodging 6 nights, food, excursion, kayaking, workshops, souvenir. Price per person.
Family Deal (4 members) - includes lodging 6 nights, food, excursion, kayaking (for 2), workshops, souvenir, Add $60.00 for extra person in room.
Shared room - shared bed: Includes food, lodging for 2 nights and souvenir. Price per person.
Shared room - private bed. Includes food, lodging for 2 nights and souvenir. Price is per person.
Family Deal (4 members). Weekend only: food, lodging (2 nights), and souvenir. Add $ 30.00 for extra person.
We prefer you do NOT pay GIDEON here! Pay by check or in person if you want to pay for GIDEON.
To become a GIDEON MEMBER, you pay a donation of $ 1000.- and it gives you and your nucleus family the privilege to stay at Norman College in all events of that year with FREE LODGING. We encourage you to become a GIDEON member - it will be a blessing to you throughout the year and you will support the mission.
If you ARE a GIDEON MEMBER or want to become a GIDEON MEMBER before the conference, PLEASE CONTACT US to find out your rate for the International Youth Conference.
If you are or want to become a GIDEON member, please pay through check $ 1000.00, (written to Norman College, with the note "GIDEON) or pay in person at Norman College.
Thank you!
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