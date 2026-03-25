International Youth Conference July 6-12, 2025

We prefer you do NOT pay GIDEON here! Pay by check or in person if you want to pay for GIDEON.





To become a GIDEON MEMBER, you pay a donation of $ 1000.- and it gives you and your nucleus family the privilege to stay at Norman College in all events of that year with FREE LODGING. We encourage you to become a GIDEON member - it will be a blessing to you throughout the year and you will support the mission.









If you ARE a GIDEON MEMBER or want to become a GIDEON MEMBER before the conference, PLEASE CONTACT US to find out your rate for the International Youth Conference.





If you are or want to become a GIDEON member, please pay through check $ 1000.00, (written to Norman College, with the note "GIDEON) or pay in person at Norman College.

Thank you!











