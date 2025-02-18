Intl' Women's Day at Eataly: Festa della Donna

Duckworth Vodka is some of the finest in the world. It is distilled seven times and then filtered more than 1,000 times and now filtered through diamonds. It is the only spirit in the world that is filtered through two different kinds of diamonds, Herkimer Diamonds, and real diamonds. It is of the highest quality. And with some extras, you can taste for yourself. The Duckworth Vodka package includes one (1) bottle each of the distillery's award-winning vodkas and remarkable London Dry Gin. • Sipping Vodka – Smooth as silk straight up or in the finest martini. • French Oak Vodka – Subtle notes of vanilla warm this vodka which is perfect alone or as a complex note to your favorite cocktail. It takes a Cosmopolitan or Lemon Drop to a whole new level. • Dry Grapefruit-Mango Vodka – NO added sugar or artificial sweetener here! This ultrasmooth vodka features a hint of pure grapefruit and mango for a guilt-free refreshing zing. • London Dry Gin delivers a sublime cocktail experience with classic botanical delights—both fragrant and pure. Must be 21 years of age or older. VALUE: 160

Duckworth Vodka is some of the finest in the world. It is distilled seven times and then filtered more than 1,000 times and now filtered through diamonds. It is the only spirit in the world that is filtered through two different kinds of diamonds, Herkimer Diamonds, and real diamonds. It is of the highest quality. And with some extras, you can taste for yourself. The Duckworth Vodka package includes one (1) bottle each of the distillery's award-winning vodkas and remarkable London Dry Gin. • Sipping Vodka – Smooth as silk straight up or in the finest martini. • French Oak Vodka – Subtle notes of vanilla warm this vodka which is perfect alone or as a complex note to your favorite cocktail. It takes a Cosmopolitan or Lemon Drop to a whole new level. • Dry Grapefruit-Mango Vodka – NO added sugar or artificial sweetener here! This ultrasmooth vodka features a hint of pure grapefruit and mango for a guilt-free refreshing zing. • London Dry Gin delivers a sublime cocktail experience with classic botanical delights—both fragrant and pure. Must be 21 years of age or older. VALUE: 160

More details...