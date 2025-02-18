Intl' Women's Day at Eataly: Festa della Donna

Replace the 3 B’s: Bouillon cubes, Boxed broths and concentrated Bases typically filled with sodium and preservatives. Stocks & Bondy proudly offers fresh, organic, local grass-fed, high-protein, high-collagen, soy-free, gluten-free, preservative-free products. VALUE: $100
Replace the 3 B’s: Bouillon cubes, Boxed broths and concentrated Bases typically filled with sodium and preservatives. Stocks & Bondy proudly offers fresh, organic, local grass-fed, high-protein, high-collagen, soy-free, gluten-free, preservative-free products. VALUE: $100
$150 Gift Card for Urban Family Restaurants
$90
Starting bid
Gift Card for Urban Family Restaurants, the brain-child of husband-and-wife duo, Bonnie and Nathan Shea, and Executive Chef Salvatore Gisellu. Redeemable at Urban Crust, Urbanrio Cantina & Grill, and Urban Seafood Company. VALUE: $150
Gift Card for Urban Family Restaurants, the brain-child of husband-and-wife duo, Bonnie and Nathan Shea, and Executive Chef Salvatore Gisellu. Redeemable at Urban Crust, Urbanrio Cantina & Grill, and Urban Seafood Company. VALUE: $150
$150 Gift Certificate for Board Mama
$90
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a Savory Charcuterie Board for 8 people from Board Mama. Founded by Robin Plotkin, a registered dietitian and culinary nutritionist, Board Mama is a natural combination of everything Robin loves about the food business and a culmination of the last 25 years of her experience in the industry. Item does not include delivery. Black out dates apply. Expires 2/24/26. Contact [email protected] to redeem. VALUE: $150
Gift Certificate for a Savory Charcuterie Board for 8 people from Board Mama. Founded by Robin Plotkin, a registered dietitian and culinary nutritionist, Board Mama is a natural combination of everything Robin loves about the food business and a culmination of the last 25 years of her experience in the industry. Item does not include delivery. Black out dates apply. Expires 2/24/26. Contact [email protected] to redeem. VALUE: $150
$150 Gift Certificate for Harvest at the Masonic
$90
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for Harvest at the Masonic, a rustic farm-to-table restaurant with seasonal menus and live music. Harvest at the Masonic prioritizes seasonality and local sourcing, sharing ingredients that are connected to the soil around us. It's not just about dining; it's about celebrating the passion and hard work of our local farmers, ranchers, fishermen and distillers with every bite and sip.
VALUE: $150
Gift Certificate for Harvest at the Masonic, a rustic farm-to-table restaurant with seasonal menus and live music. Harvest at the Masonic prioritizes seasonality and local sourcing, sharing ingredients that are connected to the soil around us. It's not just about dining; it's about celebrating the passion and hard work of our local farmers, ranchers, fishermen and distillers with every bite and sip.
VALUE: $150
$150 Gift Certificate for Nonna Italian Restaurant
$90
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for Nonna Italian Restaurant, a space established in 2006 to provide Highland Park with a neighborhood restaurant for people to meet and enjoy authentically made regional Italian food. The cuisine is seasonal and dependent on local producers of meat and produce whenever possible. Valid up to 1 year from the event, sales tax and gratuity not included. VALUE: $150
Gift Certificate for Nonna Italian Restaurant, a space established in 2006 to provide Highland Park with a neighborhood restaurant for people to meet and enjoy authentically made regional Italian food. The cuisine is seasonal and dependent on local producers of meat and produce whenever possible. Valid up to 1 year from the event, sales tax and gratuity not included. VALUE: $150
$200 Gift Card for Encina
$120
Starting bid
Gift card for Encina, a culinary adventure for your palates featuring an uncomplicated yet adventurous menu with a focus on seasonality and fresh ingredients. VALUE: $200
Gift card for Encina, a culinary adventure for your palates featuring an uncomplicated yet adventurous menu with a focus on seasonality and fresh ingredients. VALUE: $200
$200 Gift Card for Via Triozzi
$120
Starting bid
Gift card for Via Triozzi, Leigh Hutchinson's Italian restaurant on Lower Greenville, featuring handmade pastas created with love, freshly pulled mozzarella and antipasti and salads that change with the seasons. It was Eater Dallas' Best New Restaurant of 2023. VALUE: $200
Gift card for Via Triozzi, Leigh Hutchinson's Italian restaurant on Lower Greenville, featuring handmade pastas created with love, freshly pulled mozzarella and antipasti and salads that change with the seasons. It was Eater Dallas' Best New Restaurant of 2023. VALUE: $200
1-Night Stay at the Hilton, Park Cities
$240
Starting bid
Enjoy some TLC at The Hilton, Park Cities. Package includes one (1) night stay with complimentary parking and breakfast for two (2) at Grain. VALUE: $400
Enjoy some TLC at The Hilton, Park Cities. Package includes one (1) night stay with complimentary parking and breakfast for two (2) at Grain. VALUE: $400
1-Night Stay at The Adolphus
$360
Starting bid
Enjoy a little getaway with one (1) night at The Adolphus Hotel in the Executive Suite. Package includes breakfast for two (2) in City Hall Bistro, afternoon tea for two (2) in The French Room, and overnight valet parking. VALUE: $600
Enjoy a little getaway with one (1) night at The Adolphus Hotel in the Executive Suite. Package includes breakfast for two (2) in City Hall Bistro, afternoon tea for two (2) in The French Room, and overnight valet parking. VALUE: $600
1-Night Stay at The Thompson, Dallas
$360
Starting bid
Relax at The Thompson Hotel in the Premier King Room for one (1) night. Package includes brunch for two (2) at Little Daisy. VALUE: $600
Relax at The Thompson Hotel in the Premier King Room for one (1) night. Package includes brunch for two (2) at Little Daisy. VALUE: $600
2-Night Stay in a Modern & Cozy Cabin in Broken Bow, OK
$600
Starting bid
Enjoy sinking into a relaxing hot tub with a great view, warming up next to a nice warm crackling fire pit, and smelling fresh pines when you wake up. This modern style cabin balances the natural beauty of Broken Bow with luxuries to offer the ideal place for a rejuvenating vacation.
Two bedrooms; sleeps six guests total. Please view all accommodations at https://www.vacana.com/vacation-rentals/The-Glen-Live-It/
Blackout dates: May 21-May 28, July 2-9, August 27-September 3, November 26-December 3, December 30-January 2. Must be redeemed before March 6, 2026. Must reserve by calling Jeanne Bundhela at 609-425-6300.
VALUE: $1000
Enjoy sinking into a relaxing hot tub with a great view, warming up next to a nice warm crackling fire pit, and smelling fresh pines when you wake up. This modern style cabin balances the natural beauty of Broken Bow with luxuries to offer the ideal place for a rejuvenating vacation.
Two bedrooms; sleeps six guests total. Please view all accommodations at https://www.vacana.com/vacation-rentals/The-Glen-Live-It/
Blackout dates: May 21-May 28, July 2-9, August 27-September 3, November 26-December 3, December 30-January 2. Must be redeemed before March 6, 2026. Must reserve by calling Jeanne Bundhela at 609-425-6300.
VALUE: $1000
2 tickets to Chef Nikky's Cooking Class
$105
Starting bid
Celebrate Thai New Year (Songkran) with Chef Nikky as she shares her culinary expertise and deep passion for authentic Thai cuisine. Enjoy a hands-on cooking experience where you’ll engage all your senses—cooking, tasting, and savoring vibrant dishes—while discovering the fascinating traditions and cultural significance behind Songkran. Class includes light bites, a glass of wine, and a three course hands on cooking experience on April 4, 2024 at Asian Mint Forest Lane! VALUE: $178
Celebrate Thai New Year (Songkran) with Chef Nikky as she shares her culinary expertise and deep passion for authentic Thai cuisine. Enjoy a hands-on cooking experience where you’ll engage all your senses—cooking, tasting, and savoring vibrant dishes—while discovering the fascinating traditions and cultural significance behind Songkran. Class includes light bites, a glass of wine, and a three course hands on cooking experience on April 4, 2024 at Asian Mint Forest Lane! VALUE: $178
4-night stay at Fredericksburg, Texas Cottage
$900
Starting bid
Cork + Cactus is a 2 bed/1 bath private home where you’ll relax in contemporary and casual style! Located at the end of a quiet street, you’ll enjoy a small-town feel and nearby wildlife! You’ll love spending time on the back porch recharging. Just 7 blocks north of Main Street. Professionally managed property.
Features 2 king size beds (up to 4 people), Private hot tub, Full kitchen, BBQ Grill & firepit available and Level 2 EV charger.
Need help with your itinerary? Texas wine specialist Shelly Wilfong will provide suggestions on restaurants and winery visits.
Expires May 1 2026. Subject to property availability. VALUE: $1,500
Cork + Cactus is a 2 bed/1 bath private home where you’ll relax in contemporary and casual style! Located at the end of a quiet street, you’ll enjoy a small-town feel and nearby wildlife! You’ll love spending time on the back porch recharging. Just 7 blocks north of Main Street. Professionally managed property.
Features 2 king size beds (up to 4 people), Private hot tub, Full kitchen, BBQ Grill & firepit available and Level 2 EV charger.
Need help with your itinerary? Texas wine specialist Shelly Wilfong will provide suggestions on restaurants and winery visits.
Expires May 1 2026. Subject to property availability. VALUE: $1,500
4 Tickets to any Tier A Blockbuster Exhibition at DMA
$135
Starting bid
4-pack of tickets to any Tier A Blockbuster exhibitions at the Dallas Museum of Arts.
Upcoming exhibits include the Iconic Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Room: All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins which is returning to the DMA for the first time since 2018!
VALUE: $220
4-pack of tickets to any Tier A Blockbuster exhibitions at the Dallas Museum of Arts.
Upcoming exhibits include the Iconic Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Room: All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins which is returning to the DMA for the first time since 2018!
VALUE: $220
Cheesemaking Class Gift Certificate at Mozzarella Company
$60
Starting bid
Unlike other classes that are primarily demonstration-based, Mozzarella Co's Cheesemaking Classes are completely hands-on. Students will learn techniques and skills by making Cheese in the factory just like MozzCo's Cheesemakers, while having fun at the same time!
VALUE: $100
Unlike other classes that are primarily demonstration-based, Mozzarella Co's Cheesemaking Classes are completely hands-on. Students will learn techniques and skills by making Cheese in the factory just like MozzCo's Cheesemakers, while having fun at the same time!
VALUE: $100
Chef Brightman's Amazing Smoked Salmon
$135
Starting bid
Chef Jennifer Brightman's amazing Pacific Northwest apple wood heat smoked Salmon with capers, lemon, chive sour cream and red onion. Full side of Salmon that has been brined and smoked the salmon comes with the classical garnishes and toasted baguette. Please contact Chef Brightman to make your salmon reservation. Dates are subject to availability. Offer expires September 6, 2025. VALUE: $220
Chef Jennifer Brightman's amazing Pacific Northwest apple wood heat smoked Salmon with capers, lemon, chive sour cream and red onion. Full side of Salmon that has been brined and smoked the salmon comes with the classical garnishes and toasted baguette. Please contact Chef Brightman to make your salmon reservation. Dates are subject to availability. Offer expires September 6, 2025. VALUE: $220
Chef Nikky's Ultimate Thai Foodie Gift Set
$100
Starting bid
The ultimate gift set for yourself and your favorite foodie!
This set comes with one (1) SIGNED copy of the award-winning Thai Food and Travel with Chef Nikky cookbook, Sauce Set which includes Pad Thai Sauce, Black Soy Sauce, Stir Fry Sauce, Gluten Free Stir Fry Sauce, Sweet and Sour Sauce, Hot Sauce, and a $50 Asian Mint Gift Card.
VALUE: $165
The ultimate gift set for yourself and your favorite foodie!
This set comes with one (1) SIGNED copy of the award-winning Thai Food and Travel with Chef Nikky cookbook, Sauce Set which includes Pad Thai Sauce, Black Soy Sauce, Stir Fry Sauce, Gluten Free Stir Fry Sauce, Sweet and Sour Sauce, Hot Sauce, and a $50 Asian Mint Gift Card.
VALUE: $165
Custom Cake from Brilliant Cakes
$75
Starting bid
Custom cake includes one (1) 8-inch round chocolate or vanilla celebration cake. Choice of mixed berry jam filling or butter cream and decorated with buttercream icing with a shell piped border. Includes written message. Certificate expired 4/1/2026 and only valid for pick up in Plano. Please give at least 2 weeks notice before redeeming and confirm the date and time of pick up. VALUE: $120
Custom cake includes one (1) 8-inch round chocolate or vanilla celebration cake. Choice of mixed berry jam filling or butter cream and decorated with buttercream icing with a shell piped border. Includes written message. Certificate expired 4/1/2026 and only valid for pick up in Plano. Please give at least 2 weeks notice before redeeming and confirm the date and time of pick up. VALUE: $120
Exquisite 3-Course Dinner for 10
$1,500
Starting bid
Indulge in a 3-course dinner for 10 people with delicious canapes and attentive waitstaff, crafted by Chef Cassandra Moses and Chef Juan Garrido with Art 2 Catering. Art 2 Catering had a great time catering meals for the wedding weekend of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani!
Redeem by April 2026, excludes December 2025.
VALUE: $2,500
Indulge in a 3-course dinner for 10 people with delicious canapes and attentive waitstaff, crafted by Chef Cassandra Moses and Chef Juan Garrido with Art 2 Catering. Art 2 Catering had a great time catering meals for the wedding weekend of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani!
Redeem by April 2026, excludes December 2025.
VALUE: $2,500
Ham I Am!'s Smoked Meat Package
$100
Starting bid
Ham I Am! has been serving your food gift giving needs for over 35 years with specialty ham, bacon, and other delicious meats. This popular package includes Ozark Trails Half Ham (choice of Bone-In/Boneless, Smoked/Smoked & Peppered, Spiral Sliced/Carve-it-yourself), 6-pack 12oz Bacon (choice of Smoked or Smoked & Peppered), Jar of Hogwash and Standard Ground Shipping.
VALUE: $165
Ham I Am! has been serving your food gift giving needs for over 35 years with specialty ham, bacon, and other delicious meats. This popular package includes Ozark Trails Half Ham (choice of Bone-In/Boneless, Smoked/Smoked & Peppered, Spiral Sliced/Carve-it-yourself), 6-pack 12oz Bacon (choice of Smoked or Smoked & Peppered), Jar of Hogwash and Standard Ground Shipping.
VALUE: $165
Italian 5-course dinner for 8 with Italian wine pairing
$1,500
Starting bid
Celebrity Chef Jennifer Bajsel from Getting Saucy TV will curate a five-course dinner with authentic recipes from Italy with wine to pair. Jennifer Bajsel, started as a home cook over 20 years ago is known for creating high-quality, flavorful dishes that cross international borders. VALUE: $2,500
Celebrity Chef Jennifer Bajsel from Getting Saucy TV will curate a five-course dinner with authentic recipes from Italy with wine to pair. Jennifer Bajsel, started as a home cook over 20 years ago is known for creating high-quality, flavorful dishes that cross international borders. VALUE: $2,500
LAV's Kitchen Table - Wine Dinner for 12
$4,500
Starting bid
Dinner for 12 hosted at The Pink Palace featuring multiple courses with paired wines and a menu created by Dame Chefs Tiffany Derry, Nikky Phinyawatana, Dunia Borga, Aurora Rodriguez, and the LAV. VALUE: $7,500
Dinner for 12 hosted at The Pink Palace featuring multiple courses with paired wines and a menu created by Dame Chefs Tiffany Derry, Nikky Phinyawatana, Dunia Borga, Aurora Rodriguez, and the LAV. VALUE: $7,500
Lucia Dining Experience for 4
$300
Starting bid
House-Cured Salumi / Handmade Pasta / Freshly Baked Bread
Enjoy a wonderful dinner for 4 where EVERYTHING is included!
Lucia is an award-winning Michelin Guide Italian restaurant owned by husband and wife team, David and Jennifer Uygur. The menu changes frequently and features hand-crafted salumi, fresh pasta and bread made in house daily.
Chef David Uygur’s rustic Italian fare has earned national recognition for Lucia, including a nomination for the country's Outstanding Restaurant. Its reputation as one of the toughest reservations in town is entirely justified, as every meal here is an absolute joy. VALUE: $500
House-Cured Salumi / Handmade Pasta / Freshly Baked Bread
Enjoy a wonderful dinner for 4 where EVERYTHING is included!
Lucia is an award-winning Michelin Guide Italian restaurant owned by husband and wife team, David and Jennifer Uygur. The menu changes frequently and features hand-crafted salumi, fresh pasta and bread made in house daily.
Chef David Uygur’s rustic Italian fare has earned national recognition for Lucia, including a nomination for the country's Outstanding Restaurant. Its reputation as one of the toughest reservations in town is entirely justified, as every meal here is an absolute joy. VALUE: $500
One Hour Headshot Photo Session
$210
Starting bid
Make a lasting impression with a stunning headshot by acclaimed photographer Nancy Farrar. Session is for one (1) hour, one (1) location, and only one (1) outfit. Redeem by June 1, 2025. VALUE: $350
Make a lasting impression with a stunning headshot by acclaimed photographer Nancy Farrar. Session is for one (1) hour, one (1) location, and only one (1) outfit. Redeem by June 1, 2025. VALUE: $350
Pogo's French 75 & Faux 75 Cocktail Box
$120
Starting bid
A fun sampling for those who partake and for those who don't! Pogo's has all the ingredients you need for a delicious and refreshing beverage so start mixing. Cheers! VALUE: $200
A fun sampling for those who partake and for those who don't! Pogo's has all the ingredients you need for a delicious and refreshing beverage so start mixing. Cheers! VALUE: $200
Robin Jackson Photography 8" x 10" Pet Portrait
$210
Starting bid
Consultation, Portrait Session, Portrait and one hour of retouching.
To see a slideshow of Robin's portraiture, Go to:
http://rjackson1.photobiz.com/proofing
access code: client (all lower case)
Robin makes the portrait session fun and easy!
Family members are welcome.
Our gift certificates do not expire
Call Robin with any questions: 214-356-4969
The portrait session can be at home or at one of Robin's beautiful outdoor locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, Boerne, San Antonio, College Station, Houston, Galveston, Albuquerque, Santa Fe & surrounding areas. VALUE: $350
Consultation, Portrait Session, Portrait and one hour of retouching.
To see a slideshow of Robin's portraiture, Go to:
http://rjackson1.photobiz.com/proofing
access code: client (all lower case)
Robin makes the portrait session fun and easy!
Family members are welcome.
Our gift certificates do not expire
Call Robin with any questions: 214-356-4969
The portrait session can be at home or at one of Robin's beautiful outdoor locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, Boerne, San Antonio, College Station, Houston, Galveston, Albuquerque, Santa Fe & surrounding areas. VALUE: $350
Robin Jackson Photography's 11"X14" Family Portrait Package
$300
Starting bid
Consultation, Portrait Session, Portrait and one hour of retouching.
To see a slideshow of Robin's portraiture, Go to:
http://rjackson1.photobiz.com/proofing
access code: client (all lower case)
Robin makes the portrait session fun and easy!
Pets are welcome.
Her gift certificates are valid until redeemed.
Call her with any questions: 214-356-4969
Your portrait session can be at home or at one of Robin's beautiful outdoor locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, Boerne, San Antonio, The Woodlands, Houston, Galveston, Albuquerque, Santa Fe & surrounding areas. VALUE: $500
Consultation, Portrait Session, Portrait and one hour of retouching.
To see a slideshow of Robin's portraiture, Go to:
http://rjackson1.photobiz.com/proofing
access code: client (all lower case)
Robin makes the portrait session fun and easy!
Pets are welcome.
Her gift certificates are valid until redeemed.
Call her with any questions: 214-356-4969
Your portrait session can be at home or at one of Robin's beautiful outdoor locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, Boerne, San Antonio, The Woodlands, Houston, Galveston, Albuquerque, Santa Fe & surrounding areas. VALUE: $500
The Duckworth Vodka & Gin Package
$95
Starting bid
Duckworth Vodka is some of the finest in the world. It is distilled seven times and then filtered more than 1,000 times and now filtered through diamonds. It is the only spirit in the world that is filtered through two different kinds of diamonds, Herkimer Diamonds, and real diamonds. It is of the highest quality. And with some extras, you can taste for yourself.
The Duckworth Vodka package includes one (1) bottle each of the distillery's award-winning vodkas and remarkable London Dry Gin.
• Sipping Vodka – Smooth as silk straight up or in the finest martini.
• French Oak Vodka – Subtle notes of vanilla warm this vodka which is perfect alone or as a complex note to your favorite cocktail. It takes a Cosmopolitan or Lemon Drop to a whole new level.
• Dry Grapefruit-Mango Vodka – NO added sugar or artificial sweetener here! This ultrasmooth vodka features a hint of pure grapefruit and mango for a guilt-free refreshing zing.
• London Dry Gin delivers a sublime cocktail experience with classic botanical delights—both fragrant and pure.
Must be 21 years of age or older. VALUE: 160
Duckworth Vodka is some of the finest in the world. It is distilled seven times and then filtered more than 1,000 times and now filtered through diamonds. It is the only spirit in the world that is filtered through two different kinds of diamonds, Herkimer Diamonds, and real diamonds. It is of the highest quality. And with some extras, you can taste for yourself.
The Duckworth Vodka package includes one (1) bottle each of the distillery's award-winning vodkas and remarkable London Dry Gin.
• Sipping Vodka – Smooth as silk straight up or in the finest martini.
• French Oak Vodka – Subtle notes of vanilla warm this vodka which is perfect alone or as a complex note to your favorite cocktail. It takes a Cosmopolitan or Lemon Drop to a whole new level.
• Dry Grapefruit-Mango Vodka – NO added sugar or artificial sweetener here! This ultrasmooth vodka features a hint of pure grapefruit and mango for a guilt-free refreshing zing.
• London Dry Gin delivers a sublime cocktail experience with classic botanical delights—both fragrant and pure.
Must be 21 years of age or older. VALUE: 160
The Jelly Queens Jelly for a Year
$75
Starting bid
Win one (1) jar of The Jelly Queens' specialty Jelly every month for a year. The Jelly Queen, Donna Yamini, offers world class artisanal, organic, and seasonal jams, jellies and spices. VALUE: $120
Win one (1) jar of The Jelly Queens' specialty Jelly every month for a year. The Jelly Queen, Donna Yamini, offers world class artisanal, organic, and seasonal jams, jellies and spices. VALUE: $120
Tina Wasserman's Entrée to Judaism Cookbook Gift Set
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy a tour around the world with Jewish cooking with best-selling author Tina Wasserman's International Cookbooks, Entrée to Judaism: A Culinary Exploration of the Jewish Diasphora and Entrée to Judaism for Families. Tina will also share a pound of her famous rugelach. VALUE: $125
Enjoy a tour around the world with Jewish cooking with best-selling author Tina Wasserman's International Cookbooks, Entrée to Judaism: A Culinary Exploration of the Jewish Diasphora and Entrée to Judaism for Families. Tina will also share a pound of her famous rugelach. VALUE: $125
Wine Tasting Experience (up to 12 people)
$600
Starting bid
Experience tasting unique (and scrumptious!) wines from Wines From a Broad - a unique wine bar that pays homage to the incredible talents of female winemakers from all over the world. In the vineyards, women in the wine industry are raising a glass of their own creation, shattering the glass ceiling with every pour, and proving that excellence knows no gender. Every bottle personally selected for our collection tells a story of perseverance and dedication, highlighting the distinct flavors and expressions that these gifted women bring to their craft. VALUE: $1,000
Experience tasting unique (and scrumptious!) wines from Wines From a Broad - a unique wine bar that pays homage to the incredible talents of female winemakers from all over the world. In the vineyards, women in the wine industry are raising a glass of their own creation, shattering the glass ceiling with every pour, and proving that excellence knows no gender. Every bottle personally selected for our collection tells a story of perseverance and dedication, highlighting the distinct flavors and expressions that these gifted women bring to their craft. VALUE: $1,000
Your Own Bartender for 5 Hours
$120
Starting bid
Elevate your event with a skilled bartender for 5 hours, provided by Zodiac Hospitality Services & Event Staffing. Roberta Villaverde, Zodiac Hospitality's owner, has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 27 years, living up to her motto, "I love what I do and make every effort to go above and beyond for my clients in the service we provide." VALUE: $200
Elevate your event with a skilled bartender for 5 hours, provided by Zodiac Hospitality Services & Event Staffing. Roberta Villaverde, Zodiac Hospitality's owner, has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 27 years, living up to her motto, "I love what I do and make every effort to go above and beyond for my clients in the service we provide." VALUE: $200
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!