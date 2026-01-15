Forager Theatre Company

Hosted by

Forager Theatre Company

About this event

Into the Cursed Cabaret Menu 2026

1) Double Time
$5

The pianist kicks up to 2x speed (and they stack at 4x, 8x, etc).

2) Maestro
$5

The pianist changes the keyboard sound to a random instrument.

3) Up a Third
$5

Actors sing up a 3rd from the current key.

4) Backwoods
$10

Actors take it down South with their best Southern accent.

5) Jersey Girl
$10

Actors give us their best Tri-state accent.

6) Robot
$10

Actors become, you guessed it, robots.

7) Heat It Up
$15

Everything gets...titillating.

8) I Swear!
$15

Curse words are thrown in at every opportunity.

9) Toot It Out
$15

Every personal pronoun is replaced with a raspberry.

10) It's Britney, Bitch!
$20

Everyone riffs, runs, and rocks like a pop queen.

11) Broadway Baby
$20

Actors do an impression of their favorite Broadway legend.

12) Dance Call
$20

Every line and lyric is interpreted... IN THE DANCE.

Add a donation for Forager Theatre Company

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!