Into the Cursed Cabaret Menu 2026

Hosted by
About this event
The pianist kicks up to 2x speed (and they stack at 4x, 8x, etc).
The pianist changes the keyboard sound to a random instrument.
Actors sing up a 3rd from the current key.
Actors take it down South with their best Southern accent.
Actors give us their best Tri-state accent.
Actors become, you guessed it, robots.
Everything gets...titillating.
Curse words are thrown in at every opportunity.
Every personal pronoun is replaced with a raspberry.
Everyone riffs, runs, and rocks like a pop queen.
Actors do an impression of their favorite Broadway legend.
Every line and lyric is interpreted... IN THE DANCE.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!