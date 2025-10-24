Into the Light 2025 Tickets

408 Main St

Rosendale, NY 12472, USA

Saturday 1pm - VIP Priority Seating (Limited)
$45

Only 26 tickets available/show. Guaranteed seating in the center aisle of the first 3 rows and a photo with cast members.

Saturday 4pm - VIP Priority Seating (Limited)
$45

Only 26 tickets available/show. Guaranteed seating in the center aisle of the first 3 rows and a photo with cast members.

Sunday 1pm - VIP Priority Seating (Limited)
$45

Only 26 tickets available/show. Guaranteed seating in the center aisle of the first 3 rows and a photo with cast members.

Sunday 4pm - VIP Priority Seating (Limited)
$45

Only 26 tickets available/show. Guaranteed seating in the center aisle of the first 3 rows and a photo with cast members.

Saturday 1pm - General admission
$25

General admission ticket.

Saturday 4pm - General admission
$25

General admission ticket.

Sunday 1pm - General admission
$25

General admission ticket.

Sunday 4pm - General admission
$25

General admission ticket.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing