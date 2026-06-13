Perry County Theatre Association

Hosted by

Perry County Theatre Association

About this event

Into the Woods

2547 Panther Dr

New Lexington, OH 43764, USA

General Admission Pre-Sale - Any Day
$10
Available until Jul 29

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and concessions at a discounted price for advanced purchase

General Admission - Any Day
$12

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and concessions at full price the day of and at the door

VIP Experience THURSDAY NIGHT ONLY
$20
Available until Jul 29

Enjoy exclusive entry, reserved premier seating. A custom snack box of our specialty concessions and one signature drink.

VIP Experience FRIDAY NIGHT ONLY
$20
Available until Jul 29

Enjoy exclusive entry, reserved premier seating. A custom snack box of our specialty concessions and one signature drink.

VIP Experience SATURDAY NIGHT ONLY
$20
Available until Jul 29

Enjoy exclusive entry, reserved premier seating. A custom snack box of our specialty concessions and one signature drink.

VIP Experience SUNDAY AFTERNOON ONLY
$20
Available until Jul 29

Enjoy exclusive entry, reserved premier seating. A custom snack box of our specialty concessions and one signature drink.

Add a donation for Perry County Theatre Association

$

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