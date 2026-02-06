Into the Woods Front and Center Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
2 seats stage left (north side of cafeteria)
3 pm show, Weds 3/4
Starting bid
2 seats stage right (south side of cafeteria)
3 pm show, Weds 3/4
Starting bid
2 seats stage left (north side of cafeteria)
3 pm show, Thurs 3/5
Starting bid
2 seats stage right (south side of cafeteria)
3 pm show, Thurs 3/5
Starting bid
2 seats stage left (north side of cafeteria)
6:30 pm show, Thurs 3/5
Starting bid
2 seats stage right (south side of cafeteria)
6:30 pm show, Thurs 3/5
Starting bid
2 seats stage left (north side of cafeteria)
3 pm show, Friday 3/6
Starting bid
2 seats stage right (south side of cafeteria)
3 pm show, Friday 3/6
Starting bid
2 seats stage left (north side of cafeteria)
6:30 pm show, Friday 3/6
Starting bid
2 seats stage right (south side of cafeteria)
6:30pm pm show, Friday 3/6
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