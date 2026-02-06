Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc
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Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Into the Woods Front and Center Auction

2 Front Seats Weds 3/4 3pm item
2 Front Seats Weds 3/4 3pm
$15

Starting bid

2 seats stage left (north side of cafeteria)

3 pm show, Weds 3/4

2 Front Seats Weds 3/4 3pm item
2 Front Seats Weds 3/4 3pm
$15

Starting bid

2 seats stage right (south side of cafeteria)

3 pm show, Weds 3/4

2 Front Seats Thurs 3/5 3pm item
2 Front Seats Thurs 3/5 3pm
$15

Starting bid

2 seats stage left (north side of cafeteria)

3 pm show, Thurs 3/5

2 Front Seats Thurs 3/5 3pm item
2 Front Seats Thurs 3/5 3pm
$15

Starting bid

2 seats stage right (south side of cafeteria)

3 pm show, Thurs 3/5

2 Front Seats Thurs 3/5 6:30pm item
2 Front Seats Thurs 3/5 6:30pm
$15

Starting bid

2 seats stage left (north side of cafeteria)

6:30 pm show, Thurs 3/5

2 Front Seats Thurs 3/5 6:30 pm item
2 Front Seats Thurs 3/5 6:30 pm
$15

Starting bid

2 seats stage right (south side of cafeteria)

6:30 pm show, Thurs 3/5

2 Front Seats Friday 3/6 3pm item
2 Front Seats Friday 3/6 3pm
$15

Starting bid

2 seats stage left (north side of cafeteria)

3 pm show, Friday 3/6

2 Front Seats Friday 3/6 3pm item
2 Front Seats Friday 3/6 3pm
$15

Starting bid

2 seats stage right (south side of cafeteria)

3 pm show, Friday 3/6

2 Front Seats Friday 3/6 6:30 pm item
2 Front Seats Friday 3/6 6:30 pm
$15

Starting bid

2 seats stage left (north side of cafeteria)

6:30 pm show, Friday 3/6

2 Front Seats Friday 3/6 6:30pm item
2 Front Seats Friday 3/6 6:30pm
$15

Starting bid

2 seats stage right (south side of cafeteria)

6:30pm pm show, Friday 3/6

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