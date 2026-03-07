Into the Woods Program Sponsorships

About this shop
Two inch black and white logo (approximately 2" x 2" depending on logo orientation)
Quarter page black and white ad (approximately 2" x 4" business ad or logo placement)
Half page black and white ad (approximately 4" x 4" business ad or logo placement)
Full page black and white ad (approximately 4" x 8" business ad or logo placement)
Title Sponsorship: Full page black and white ad (approximately 4" x 8" business ad or logo placement), mention in pre-show announcement, and two complimentary tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!