West Jordan Youth Theatre

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West Jordan Youth Theatre

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Into the Woods Program Sponsorships

Two inch logo item
Two inch logo
$25

Two inch black and white logo (approximately 2" x 2" depending on logo orientation)

0
Quarter Page Ad item
Quarter Page Ad
$50

Quarter page black and white ad (approximately 2" x 4" business ad or logo placement)

0
Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$100

Half page black and white ad (approximately 4" x 4" business ad or logo placement)

0
Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$200

Full page black and white ad (approximately 4" x 8" business ad or logo placement)

0
Title Sponsorship item
Title Sponsorship
$300

Title Sponsorship: Full page black and white ad (approximately 4" x 8" business ad or logo placement), mention in pre-show announcement, and two complimentary tickets

0
Add a donation for West Jordan Youth Theatre

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