Bay Area Music Project

Hosted by

Bay Area Music Project

About this event

Intro to Ableton for Women and Gender Expansive Creatives

2350 Saratoga St

Alameda, CA 94501, USA

Sliding Scale - Most
$450

Our aim is to make music education accessible for everyone! Please consider your economic status and if you are able to pay more, you are not only paying for your admission to class, but you are also making it possible for someone with less economic wealth to experience this class and any extra funds go right back into our youth programming. Please choose the higher end of the sliding scale and/or consider making a donation to Bay Area Music Project.

Sliding Scale - More
$300

Our aim is to make music education accessible for everyone! Please consider your economic status and if you are able to pay more, you are not only paying for your admission to class, but you are also making it possible for someone with less economic wealth to experience this class and any extra funds go right back into our youth programming. Please choose the higher end of the sliding scale and/or consider making a donation to Bay Area Music Project.

Sliding Scale - Less
$200

Our aim is to make this class as accessible as possible. If cost is a barrier please reach out to [email protected]. We have limited scholarships available.

(Update: Scholarships spots are now filled)

Add a donation for Bay Area Music Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!