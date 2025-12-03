Intro to Ableton for Women and Gender Expansive Creatives

Hosted by
About this event
Our aim is to make music education accessible for everyone! Please consider your economic status and if you are able to pay more, you are not only paying for your admission to class, but you are also making it possible for someone with less economic wealth to experience this class and any extra funds go right back into our youth programming. Please choose the higher end of the sliding scale and/or consider making a donation to Bay Area Music Project.
Our aim is to make music education accessible for everyone! Please consider your economic status and if you are able to pay more, you are not only paying for your admission to class, but you are also making it possible for someone with less economic wealth to experience this class and any extra funds go right back into our youth programming. Please choose the higher end of the sliding scale and/or consider making a donation to Bay Area Music Project.
Our aim is to make this class as accessible as possible. If cost is a barrier please reach out to [email protected]. We have limited scholarships available.
(Update: Scholarships spots are now filled)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!