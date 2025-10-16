Intro to Ableton for Women and Gender Expansive Creatives

2350 Saratoga St

Alameda, CA 94501, USA

Sliding Scale - Less
$150

Our aim is to make music education accessible for everyone!

If this price tier is still prohibitive please email [email protected]. We do have some scholarships available.

Sliding Scale - More
$300

Our aim is to make music education accessible for everyone! Please consider your economic status and if you are able to pay more, you are not only paying for your admission to class, but you are also making it possible for someone with less economic wealth to experience this class and any extra funds go right back into our youth programming. Please choose the higher end of the sliding scale and/or consider making a donation to Bay Area Music Project.

Sliding Scale - Most
$450

Our aim is to make music education accessible for everyone! Please consider your economic status and if you are able to pay more, you are not only paying for your admission to class, but you are also making it possible for someone with less economic wealth to experience this class and any extra funds go right back into our youth programming. Please choose the higher end of the sliding scale and/or consider making a donation to Bay Area Music Project.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing