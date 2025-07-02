Intro to Bikepacking: August 9-10, 2025

By choosing this registration, you're supporting our program and helping us continue to provide quality experiences for all participants.
Sustainer Donation Registration
$60
9 left!
By choosing this registration, your support helps cover the full range of program expenses, including planning, leaders, and supplies. You are covering your participation costs, and contributing to the broader mission of making outdoor recreation accessible to all women.
Affordable Access Registration
Free
9 left!
If you cannot afford the standard registration fee, we offer this complimentary registration as part of our commitment to making the outdoors accessible to everyone. Please select this option if you need financial assistance to join our trip.
Add a donation for Shifting Gears
$
