Intro To Derby 2026

Near the intersection of Grand Avenue & Western Avenue (60612) - Exact address will be shared after registration

Intro to Derby 2026 Full purchase
$100

The cost for this course is $100. Please select this option and pay up front if you are able.
If you require a payment plan for this cost, please select the payment plan option and email [email protected]

Payment plan option
$25

If you are unable to pay the full price up front and require a payment plan, please select this option and pay the 25 dollar down payment. You must also email [email protected] with "Payment plan request" and we will set up a payment plan of 3 additional installments of $25. You must pay the $25 deposit upfront to secure your spot.

waitlist
Free

Our Intro to Derby is now full, but join our waitlist and we will contact you if a spot opens up!

