Intro to Suspension workshop

Hosted by
About this event
Standard price workshop ticket for one person.
Reduced price workshop ticket for one person.
We offer sliding scale pricing to make our workshops more accessible.
If you are not able to afford the reduced price ticket, please contact [email protected] to inquire about volunteer opportunities to attend the workshop for free.
Supporter participant ticket for one person.
Being a supporter enable us to offer reduced price tickets to low-income and underrepresented folks and help make rope education more accessible.
Thank you for supporting rope education!
Super supporter participant ticket for one person.
Being a super supporter enables us to offer reduced price tickets to low-income and underrepresented folks and help make rope education more accessible.
Thank you for supporting rope education!
This ticket is for one person to observe and take notes only, but not participate in the hands-on portions of workshop.
This ticket is for one person to observe and take notes only, but not participate in the hands-on portions of workshop. We offer this reduced price option to make our workshops more accessible.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!