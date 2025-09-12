Experimental Theatre Project, Inc. dba WOW Cafe Theater

Experimental Theatre Project, Inc. dba WOW Cafe Theater

Intro to Suspension workshop

59 E 4th St

New York, NY 10003, USA

Workshop Ticket (Standard)
$60

Standard price workshop ticket for one person.

Workshop Ticket (Reduced Price)
$36

Reduced price workshop ticket for one person.
We offer sliding scale pricing to make our workshops more accessible.
If you are not able to afford the reduced price ticket, please contact [email protected] to inquire about volunteer opportunities to attend the workshop for free.

Workshop Ticket (Supporter Level)
$80

Supporter participant ticket for one person.
Being a supporter enable us to offer reduced price tickets to low-income and underrepresented folks and help make rope education more accessible.
Thank you for supporting rope education!

Workshop Ticket (Super Supporter Level)
$100

Super supporter participant ticket for one person.
Being a super supporter enables us to offer reduced price tickets to low-income and underrepresented folks and help make rope education more accessible.
Thank you for supporting rope education!

Observer Ticket
$35

This ticket is for one person to observe and take notes only, but not participate in the hands-on portions of workshop.

Reduced Price Observer Ticket
$25

This ticket is for one person to observe and take notes only, but not participate in the hands-on portions of workshop. We offer this reduced price option to make our workshops more accessible.

