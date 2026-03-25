Teen Success Workshop Series: Job Readiness

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About this event
Learn about what recruiters and business owners mindset, priorities, and standards are when trying to hire.
Includes Pizza and a free gift card
Work life Balance? How are you planning to balance life? let’s talk about different strategies…
Includes Pizza and a free gift card
Don’t know where to start with your resume? Have another set of eyes look it over & talk about what is working and what is not
Includes Pizza and a free gift card
Practice your interview skills, and learn the does and don‘ts of job interviewing.
Includes Pizza and a free gift card
You think you have everything planned out, well good, come brainstorm your backup plans, and let’s try to challenge you to go for those federal/ state/ union jobs and learn how to get selected.
Includes Pizza and a free gift card
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!