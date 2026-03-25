SalemSummerJam Inc

Hosted by

SalemSummerJam Inc

About this event

Teen Success Workshop Series: Job Readiness

6/2 RSVP to #1 How to get Hired: Discussion: BGCGS
Free

Learn about what recruiters and business owners mindset, priorities, and standards are when trying to hire.


Includes Pizza and a free gift card

6/9 RSVP#2 Life Planning Strategies: @Clean Cut Studio Salem
Free

Work life Balance? How are you planning to balance life? let’s talk about different strategies…


Includes Pizza and a free gift card

6/16 RSVP#3 Resume Review Session @RoyalBlendz Salem
Free

Don’t know where to start with your resume? Have another set of eyes look it over & talk about what is working and what is not


Includes Pizza and a free gift card

6/23 RSVP#4 Teen Mock Interviews @ Flying Saucer Pizza Salem
Free

Practice your interview skills, and learn the does and don‘ts of job interviewing.


Includes Pizza and a free gift card

6/30 RSVP Job search continues: Backup Plan@ Flykidz Studio
Free

You think you have everything planned out, well good, come brainstorm your backup plans, and let’s try to challenge you to go for those federal/ state/ union jobs and learn how to get selected.

Includes Pizza and a free gift card


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!