Introducing EHAS INC APPARELS – Wear Your Story!

Classic and made to last, this Unisex EHAS Polo Shirt is for all occasions. It’s crafted from a durable cotton pique fabric. The relaxed and flattering fit is designed to complement any body type. With a classic cut and crisp collar, it can be dressed up or down for sporty, casual, or more formal styles. • 100% ring-spun cotton • Fabric weight: 5.2 oz/yd² (176 g/m²) • Semi-fitted • Side-seamed construction • Placket with dyed-to-match buttons • The fabric is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified When you place your order, this product is crafted uniquely for you. This personalized approach means it might take a little longer to reach your doorstep. Our on-demand production model not only combats overproduction but also plays a crucial role in supporting underprivileged youth. We deeply appreciate your choice to make mindful purchasing decisions. Thank you for contributing to a more sustainable and socially responsible world!

Classic and made to last, this Unisex EHAS Polo Shirt is for all occasions. It’s crafted from a durable cotton pique fabric. The relaxed and flattering fit is designed to complement any body type. With a classic cut and crisp collar, it can be dressed up or down for sporty, casual, or more formal styles. • 100% ring-spun cotton • Fabric weight: 5.2 oz/yd² (176 g/m²) • Semi-fitted • Side-seamed construction • Placket with dyed-to-match buttons • The fabric is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified When you place your order, this product is crafted uniquely for you. This personalized approach means it might take a little longer to reach your doorstep. Our on-demand production model not only combats overproduction but also plays a crucial role in supporting underprivileged youth. We deeply appreciate your choice to make mindful purchasing decisions. Thank you for contributing to a more sustainable and socially responsible world!

seeMoreDetailsMobile