Introducing EHAS INC APPARELS – Wear Your Story!

The tri-blend fabric creates a vintage, fitted look. And extreme durability makes this t-shirt withstand repeated washings and still remain super comfortable.
• 50% polyester, 25% combed ring-spun cotton, 25% rayon
• Fabric weight: 3.4 oz/yd² (115.3 g/m²)
• Pre-shrunk for extra durability
• 40 singles
• Regular fit
• Side-seamed construction
• Blank product sourced from Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, or the US
This product is made especially for you as soon as you place an order, which is why it takes us a bit longer to deliver it to you. Making products on demand instead of in bulk helps reduce overproduction, so thank you for making thoughtful purchasing decisions!
EHAS polo shirt
$23.44
Classic and made to last, this Unisex EHAS Polo Shirt is for all occasions. It’s crafted from a durable cotton pique fabric. The relaxed and flattering fit is designed to complement any body type. With a classic cut and crisp collar, it can be dressed up or down for sporty, casual, or more formal styles.
• 100% ring-spun cotton
• Fabric weight: 5.2 oz/yd² (176 g/m²)
• Semi-fitted
• Side-seamed construction
• Placket with dyed-to-match buttons
• The fabric is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified
When you place your order, this product is crafted uniquely for you. This personalized approach means it might take a little longer to reach your doorstep. Our on-demand production model not only combats overproduction but also plays a crucial role in supporting underprivileged youth. We deeply appreciate your choice to make mindful purchasing decisions. Thank you for contributing to a more sustainable and socially responsible world!
EHAS YW windbreaker
$45.50
Hike in style without the rain getting in the way—this cropped EHAS YW windbreaker is lightweight, waterproof, and suitable for every kind of adventure. Features include side-slit pockets, breathable mesh lining, and adjustable drawcords on the hood and waist to support all your stylish outdoor looks.
• 100% polyester
• Breathable mesh lining, reduces static
• Water-resistant
• Elastic cuffs
• Adjustable drawcords on the hood and waist
• Half-zippable front
• Side-slit pockets
• Blank product sourced from China
When you place your order, this product is crafted uniquely for you. This personalized approach means it might take a little longer to reach your doorstep. Our on-demand production model not only combats overproduction but also plays a crucial role in supporting underprivileged youth. We deeply appreciate your choice to make mindful purchasing decisions. Thank you for contributing to a more sustainable and socially responsible world!
EHAS green dress
$35
Make a statement and look fabulous in this EHAS green, fitted dress.
• 82% polyester, 18% spandex
• Fabric weight: 6.78 oz/yd² (230 g/m²), weight may vary by 5%
• Made with smooth, comfortable microfiber yarn
• Material has a four-way stretch
• Blank product components sourced from China
When you place your order, this product is crafted uniquely for you. This personalized approach means it might take a little longer to reach your doorstep. Our on-demand production model not only combats overproduction but also plays a crucial role in supporting underprivileged youth. We deeply appreciate your choice to make mindful purchasing decisions. Thank you for contributing to a more sustainable and socially responsible world!
