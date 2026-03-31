Nevada Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf

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Nevada Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf

About this event

Actions Speak Louder Than Words: An Introduction to Demand Control Schema (0.3 CEUs) Presented by: Sara Brewer

18144 Wedge Pkwy

Reno, NV 89511, USA

NVRID Member
$10

If you are currently a member of NVRID, you will pay $10.00 to attend this 3 hour, 0.3 CEU, workshop on Demand Control Schema.

UNR Student
$10

If you are currently a student at UNR, you will pay $10.00 to attend this 3 hour, 0.3 CEU, workshop on Demand Control Schema.

Non-Member of NVRID
$30

If you are a not a member of NVRID, you will pay $30.00 to attend this 3 hour, 0.3 CEU, workshop on Demand Control Schema.

Do you want to pay member pricing for this workshop and future events? Go to nvrid.org and become a member!

RID Region V Member
$10

If you are a member of any RID Region V Affiliate Chapter (Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, or Washington), you will pay $10.00 to attend this 3 hour, 0.3 CEU, workshop on Demand Control Schema.

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