Actions Speak Louder Than Words: An Introduction to Demand Control Schema (0.3 CEUs) Presented by: Sara Brewer

Hosted by
About this event
If you are currently a member of NVRID, you will pay $10.00 to attend this 3 hour, 0.3 CEU, workshop on Demand Control Schema.
If you are currently a student at UNR, you will pay $10.00 to attend this 3 hour, 0.3 CEU, workshop on Demand Control Schema.
If you are a not a member of NVRID, you will pay $30.00 to attend this 3 hour, 0.3 CEU, workshop on Demand Control Schema.
Do you want to pay member pricing for this workshop and future events? Go to nvrid.org and become a member!
If you are a member of any RID Region V Affiliate Chapter (Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, or Washington), you will pay $10.00 to attend this 3 hour, 0.3 CEU, workshop on Demand Control Schema.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!