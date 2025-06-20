8/19/25 Introduction to ITERS-3 Zoom

Grants access to the training. Participants will receive an email—sent to the address they used during registration—from the instructor. This email will include instructions, links to the pre-training, post-training, and evaluation forms, as well as the training location or Zoom link if the session is held online.

Grants access to the training. Participants will receive an email—sent to the address they used during registration—from the instructor. This email will include instructions, links to the pre-training, post-training, and evaluation forms, as well as the training location or Zoom link if the session is held online.

seeMoreDetailsMobile