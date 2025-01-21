Kodaly Educators of North Carolina
Introduction to Kodaly Methodology
1412 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28207, USA
KONC member
$25
add
Non KONC member
$35
add
Bring a Friend
$50
groupTicketCaption
add
Non KONC College Student
$20
add
KONC Member College Student
free
Please make sure you are an OAKE member and have selected KONC as your chapter.
Please make sure you are an OAKE member and have selected KONC as your chapter.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout