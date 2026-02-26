Introductory Dari Class Bundles

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About this event
4 Hours
• 1 hour per week
• Basic greetings and pronunciation
• Everyday phrases
• Introduction to simple conversations
Total: $100
8 Hours
• 2 hours per week
• Speaking practice
• Core vocabulary development
• Reading and writing basics
• Grammar foundation
Total: $200
12 Hours
• 3 hours per week
• Conversation-focused training
• Structured grammar lessons
• Listening and comprehension practice
• Progress check-ins
Total: $300
Flexible scheduling
• Personalized lessons tailored to individual goals
• Customized pacing based on student needs
• Focused speaking, reading, and writing practice
Rate: $25 per hour
Minimum commitment: 4 hours
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