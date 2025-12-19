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Introductory Nonprofit Management Class
You will also learn learn the basics of running mission-driven work that supports your organization, including writing bylaws and organizing your board.
Everything in Introductory Nonprofit Management Class plus 3 Hours of 1-on-1 Coaching Sessions to5file state and federal documents.
Everything in Introductory Class + Coaching Session with 5 hours of 1-on-1 Developing the NPO to the next level.
Everything in Beyond Introductory Class Level 1 with 1-on-1 getting grant-ready, connecting with donors, and writing one grant.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!