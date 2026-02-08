Filmmaker Community Night and Party!

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About this event
This ticket includes full access to the Inversion Filmmaker Matchmaking Networking Hour and the after party.
For this ticket checkin starts at 7pm!
Start the night with our curated matchmaking-style networking session, where you’ll be paired with three intentional matches for quick, meaningful conversations and introductions. Think speed-networking, but actually fun and designed for filmmakers.
After the matchmaking hour, stay for the full bar party + open networking hang with music, drinks, and the kind of energy where collaborations are born.
✨ Includes:
Come for the connections, stay for the chaos (the good kind). 🍸🎬
Just here for the vibes? We respect it.
This ticket gives you access to the Inversion Filmmaker After Party + Open Networking Hang at the bar.
For this ticket checkin starts at 8:30pm!
Come meet filmmakers, creatives, and industry people in a relaxed setting with music, drinks, and zero pressure.
No structured matchmaking for this one, just show up, mingle, connect, and let the night unfold naturally.
✨ Includes:
Pull up, grab a drink, make a new friend, meet your next collaborator. 🍸🎬🔥
Want extra chances to win? Pre-buy your raffle tickets and secure the bundle deal.
$5 = 7 raffle tickets (yes, it’s a steal).
Raffle prizes include:
🎟️ 2 Free Tickets to The Huntington
🎭 4 VIP Broad Museum Tickets
Every raffle ticket supports Inversion and helps fund our film’s production and impact-driven conservation mission.
More tickets = more chances to win.
And honestly… who doesn’t want free museum flex? 😌✨
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!