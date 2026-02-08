Filmmaker Community Night and Party!

This ticket includes full access to the Inversion Filmmaker Matchmaking Networking Hour and the after party.





For this ticket checkin starts at 7pm!





Start the night with our curated matchmaking-style networking session, where you’ll be paired with three intentional matches for quick, meaningful conversations and introductions. Think speed-networking, but actually fun and designed for filmmakers.





After the matchmaking hour, stay for the full bar party + open networking hang with music, drinks, and the kind of energy where collaborations are born.





✨ Includes:

Entry to the curated matchmaking networking hour

Three curated filmmaker matches

Full access to the after party + open networking

Supporting an independent film raising awareness for environmental conservation

Come for the connections, stay for the chaos (the good kind). 🍸🎬