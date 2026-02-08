Hosted by

Angaelica

About this event

Filmmaker Community Night and Party!

5275 Craner Ave

North Hollywood, CA 91601, USA

🎟️ Matchmaking + Party Ticket
$30

This ticket includes full access to the Inversion Filmmaker Matchmaking Networking Hour and the after party.


For this ticket checkin starts at 7pm!


Start the night with our curated matchmaking-style networking session, where you’ll be paired with three intentional matches for quick, meaningful conversations and introductions. Think speed-networking, but actually fun and designed for filmmakers.


After the matchmaking hour, stay for the full bar party + open networking hang with music, drinks, and the kind of energy where collaborations are born.


✨ Includes:

  • Entry to the curated matchmaking networking hour
  • Three curated filmmaker matches
  • Full access to the after party + open networking
  • Supporting an independent film raising awareness for environmental conservation

Come for the connections, stay for the chaos (the good kind). 🍸🎬

🎟️ Party Only Ticket
$15

Just here for the vibes? We respect it.

This ticket gives you access to the Inversion Filmmaker After Party + Open Networking Hang at the bar.


For this ticket checkin starts at 8:30pm!


Come meet filmmakers, creatives, and industry people in a relaxed setting with music, drinks, and zero pressure.

No structured matchmaking for this one, just show up, mingle, connect, and let the night unfold naturally.


✨ Includes:

  • Entry to the after party + open networking
  • A chance to meet filmmakers + collaborators in a casual setting
  • Supporting Inversion, an independent film raising awareness for environmental conservation

Pull up, grab a drink, make a new friend, meet your next collaborator. 🍸🎬🔥

🎟️ Pre-Buy Raffle Tickets (Best Deal!)
$5

Want extra chances to win? Pre-buy your raffle tickets and secure the bundle deal.


$5 = 7 raffle tickets (yes, it’s a steal).

Raffle prizes include:
🎟️ 2 Free Tickets to The Huntington
🎭 4 VIP Broad Museum Tickets


Every raffle ticket supports Inversion and helps fund our film’s production and impact-driven conservation mission.


More tickets = more chances to win.
And honestly… who doesn’t want free museum flex? 😌✨

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