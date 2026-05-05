The Society of Child Entrepreneurs

Hosted by

The Society of Child Entrepreneurs

About this event

Invest in Child Entrepreneurs

8333 W 21st St N

Wichita, KS 67205, USA

Legacy Sponsor
$5,000

Everything below, plus:
• “Presented by [Your Business]” positioning
• Premium top-tier logo placement
• 4 ft display table at the event
• Featured story post highlighting your business
• Ongoing recognition on SoCE website

Impact Sponsor
$2,500

Everything below, plus:
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Logo on main event banner
• Dedicated social media spotlight
• Option to include item in swag bags

Growth Partner
$1,000

Everything below, plus:
• Logo on event materials
• 2 social media features
• Inclusion in event recap email

Community Support
$500

• Name on event signage and t-shirts
• Mention in thank-you post
• 1 social media shoutout (FB, IG, LinkedIn)

Add a donation for The Society of Child Entrepreneurs

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