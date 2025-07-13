Invest St. Bernard: Empower Our Local Economy

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Diamond Investors receive SBEDF’s highest level of recognition, including preferred consideration for a board seat, premium logo placement on our website and materials, and full-page exposure in our relocation packet. Benefits include quarterly strategy meetings with our CEO, co-branding and speaking opportunities at SBEDF events, public relations support with a crafted annual press release, and exclusive invitations to investor gatherings.
Valid for one year
As an Impact Champion, you'll be prominently featured on our website and public materials, receive a full-page ad in the St. Bernard relocation packet, and be considered for a board appointment. Enjoy annual strategic meetings with the CEO, special access to investor-only events, and public relations and marketing assistance throughout the year.
Valid for one year
Partners are recognized on SBEDF’s website and public releases, and enjoy invitations to exclusive investor events. This tier includes a half-page advertisement in the relocation packet, marketing assistance, and eligibility for board consideration as opportunities arise.
Valid for one year
Builders support SBEDF’s mission and are recognized with logo placement on our website, public listings, marketing assistance, and invitations to exclusive board and investor events.
No expiration
All gifts, including in-kind contributions, are valued. Donors giving under $1,000 are recognized as Community Colleagues, featured annually via SBEDF’s website, email, and social media, and included in our annual investor packet.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!