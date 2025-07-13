St Bernard Economic Development Foundation

Invest St. Bernard: Empower Our Local Economy

Diamond Investors
$25,000

Valid for one year

Diamond Investors receive SBEDF’s highest level of recognition, including preferred consideration for a board seat, premium logo placement on our website and materials, and full-page exposure in our relocation packet. Benefits include quarterly strategy meetings with our CEO, co-branding and speaking opportunities at SBEDF events, public relations support with a crafted annual press release, and exclusive invitations to investor gatherings.

Impact Champions
$10,000

Valid for one year

As an Impact Champion, you'll be prominently featured on our website and public materials, receive a full-page ad in the St. Bernard relocation packet, and be considered for a board appointment. Enjoy annual strategic meetings with the CEO, special access to investor-only events, and public relations and marketing assistance throughout the year.

Partner
$5,000

Valid for one year

Partners are recognized on SBEDF’s website and public releases, and enjoy invitations to exclusive investor events. This tier includes a half-page advertisement in the relocation packet, marketing assistance, and eligibility for board consideration as opportunities arise.

Builder
$2,500

Valid for one year

Builders support SBEDF’s mission and are recognized with logo placement on our website, public listings, marketing assistance, and invitations to exclusive board and investor events.

Community Colleage
$1,000

No expiration

All gifts, including in-kind contributions, are valued. Donors giving under $1,000 are recognized as Community Colleagues, featured annually via SBEDF’s website, email, and social media, and included in our annual investor packet.

