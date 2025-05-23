🖋️ Invisible Ink: Poems and Art from Lives Written in Pain, Strength, and Hope By the Mountain Trifecta Alliance You won’t find heroes in capes here— you’ll find them in braces, wheelchairs, ERs, and quiet courage. Invisible Ink is a raw and radiant collection of poetry and art created by people living with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, POTS, and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. Every page is a testament to what it means to survive in a body that refuses to play by the rules. From dark humor to soul-baring truths, these are the stories written between doctor visits, during flare-ups, and in the rare moments of stillness. 💔 For the unseen warriors. 🦓 For the zebra community. 🔥 For anyone who’s ever been told “it’s all in your head.” This isn’t just a book. It’s a battle cry — whispered in invisible ink. Proceeds support chronic illness awareness, patient resources, and MTA community programs.

