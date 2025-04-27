eventClosed

Invitation to Sponsor: Vermont Circus Festival (Nov. 2 - 9, 2025)

Brattleboro

VT 05301, USA

Main stage sponsor
$5,000

Be the lead underwriter for all shows and workshops that happen on our main stage throughout the festival. Hundreds of audience members and students will be grateful for the stage you support.

Studio Sponsor
$2,000

Be the lead underwriter for one of our workshop spaces where scores of students will learn aerials and acrobatics under your banner of support.

Community Sponsor
$1,000

Be the lead underwriter for one of our two auxiliary spaces in downtown Brattleboro where we will offer community classes, feature a circus art exhibit, acrobat figure drawing class, circus book reading, mini-performances and daily seminars and discussions.

Friend of the Festival
$500

Lend your support to the entire event!

