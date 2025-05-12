Iota All Sports Backers Membership Drive 2025-2026

Basic Membership
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

- 2 window decals
- 1 yard sign
- $10 discount on total cost on Football season tickets
- Voting Rights at Backers Meetings

Gold Membership
$150

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

- 2 of the following options:

            **Backers Fishing Shirt

            **Backers Polo Shirt

**Backers Rain Gear

            **Backers Hat 

**Bulldog Stadium Seat

- Free Pay-Per-View video streaming for all broadcasted games

- 2 window decals

- 1 yard sign

- $10 discount on total cost on Football season tickets

- Voting Rights at Backers Meetings

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing