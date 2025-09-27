Iota Nu Sigma Philo Affiliate Cowboy Cabaret 2025

Purchase your tickets here for the 50/50 bull riding competition! The winner of this event is determined by who stays on the longest! The one top prize is half of the money collected.

PLEASE REMEMER THIS IS TO BENEFIT OUR SCHOLARSHIP FUND!

Money will be tallied at the end of the night from various collection efforts of Zeffy, PayPal and Cash donations. Once totaled, the financial committee will split the amount in half and will award half to the winner via PayPal or cash.